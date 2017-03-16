 
March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Palletized as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Palletized as a Gold Member
 
 
Palletized Doral Chamber Member
Palletized Doral Chamber Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Palletized as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Palletized will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Palletized!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Palletized

IMAGINE – BELIEVE – ACHIEVE
They understand that one of the biggest challenges for any small/medium company is to stick withing their budgets. They have created affordable memberships that allow you to focus all the energy on your core business.

• Forget about cleaning costs. They will cover it.
• Forget about to hire a receptionist. Your membership includes a good one.
• Far behind are the days where you had to work in a lonely office. Here you will be in a community.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Palletized
info@palletized.us
www.palletized.us

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
