Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Budget Blinds as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Budget Blinds as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Budget Blinds will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Since its founding, Budget Blinds Serving Doral has proudly served the local community by offering high quality and stylish window coverings for any occasion. Their goal is simple: to provide you with the best products and services in order to enrich your home environment. Their lavish selection of window treatments includes shutters, blinds, draperies, shades and even window film. Regardless of the window's size or shape, you can rest assured Budget Blinds Serving Doral will have a customized window coverings solution ready for you.Call them today to schedule your free in-home consultation. They'll bring you the highest quality and most fashionable window coverings in Doral and surrounding areas. Looking forward to helping you beautify your home!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.llamas@budgetblinds.com