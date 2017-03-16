News By Tag
Living with your Miami Emotional Support Animal
The Fair Housing Act requires housing providers to make reasonable accommodations in policies or practices when a person with a disability requires such accommodations, including granting waivers to no-pet policies for persons who require assistance.
Symptoms can include post-traumatic stress, insomnia, autism, ADD, anxiety disorders, depression, dementia, schizophrenia, mood and personality disorders, and other conditions
While Florida Emotional Support Animals are often used as part of a medical treatment plan as therapy animals, they are not considered service animals under the ADA.
These support animals provide companionship, relieve loneliness, and sometimes help with anxiety, depression, and certain phobias. They do not have specific training to perform tasks that assist people with disabilities.
Even though some states have laws defining therapy animals, these animals are not limited to working with people with disabilities and therefore are not covered by federal laws protecting the use of service animals. Therapy animals provide people with therapeutic contact, usually in a clinical setting, to improve their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive functioning.
Prescribed by a licensed mental health professional or physician, a Florida Emotional Support Animal letter allows a qualified individual to travel with their pet and effectively overturns a HOA, condo, or rental property's "no-pet policy."
To prove your psychological disability, your Florida Emotional Support Animal letter must:
* Not be more than a year old (for air travel)
* Prescribed, on their letterhead, by a licensed medical professional.
* Within the document, the letter must state:
* The passenger's mental disability is related to mental health, listed in the DMV-IV, and limits one or multiple major life activities.
The Florida Emotional Support Animal is required for the patient's health, well-being, and treatment — both during the flight and at the final destination.
The patient is under the care of a licensed mental health professional who is prescribing the letter. Signed by a clinical social worker, psychologist, psychiatrist, or physician, the document should contain licensure details.
Staffed by folks who love animals, our service will connect you to a fulltime clinical psychologist that will review your medical information and prescribe your Emotional Support Animal prescription letter. Emotional support animal prescription letters can help you bring your pet onto airplanes and into apartment complexes.
