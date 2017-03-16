News By Tag
Thinklaser Limited exhibiting at the Sign & Digital Show, Stand A10
New Lightblade Learning Lab Video Tutorials with Russ from RD Worklabs
Exhibiting for our Third year at the Sign & Digital Show, we will once again be demonstrating our Lightblade 3040 laser cutting and engraving system, with a working area of 300 x 400mm it is the smallest of our flatbed CO2 Lightblade range. In addition, we will be bringing along its sibling in the shape of the Lightblade 6090 which has more than 4 times the working area at 600 x 900mm.
Last year we introduced the Lightblade 4060 and the huge Lightblade 1610 (1600 x 1000mm bed size), but still we were asked for more. In response we are now able to offer three larger models starting with the Lightblade 1520 (1500 x 2000mmm), next is the Lightblade 1325 (1300 x 1500mm) that takes a full 4' x 8' sheet of ply and the truly huge Lightblade 1530 with a massive 1500 x 3000mm bed size. Laser power options have also increased with glass CO2 tubes now available up to 280Watts.
We have recently launched the Lightblade Learning Lab video tutorial series with Russ for the benefit of our existing customers and the wider flatbed laser community. With 14 videos and over 400 minutes of information, guidance, hints & tips it's already proving a hit with plenty more to come.
Russ who presents the videos is a well-respected and trusted member of the flatbed laser community with a personal YouTube following of over 6,000 subscribers. His easy going style and ability to clearly explain the most complex functions, features and technological aspects of owning and using a laser system have made his videos a first port of call to new and veteran flatbed laser users alike.
Come and join us on Stand A10 to discuss the benefits of using lasers in your production environment.
Read more lightblades here: http://thinklaser.com/
Notes to editors:
Thinklaser design and manufacture high performance laser engraving and laser marking systems aimed at industrial production environments. We also supply the Lightblade range of Laser engraving and cutting machines for non-metallic applications.
A privately owned British company, established in 2000, we pride ourselves in being one of the country's top laser engraving and marking equipment providers.
We have brought together a team of people with the technical expertise and specialist skills that will give you confidence when you invest in Thinklaser laser based systems and services. We maintain full control over product design and manufacture, application development and the support criteria provision for every machine sold.
Contact
Gareth Lewis, ThinkLaser.
***@thinklaser.com
