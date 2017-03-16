 
March 2017





Day Pitney Selected as a Champion of Good Works by CIANJ

 
PARSIPPANY, N.J. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Day Pitney LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has been honored with a Champion of Good Works Award by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) at its recent Chairman's Reception saluting the generosity of the business community.

A panel of judges reviewed submissions from 92 companies and Day Pitney was among those selected to be recognized with the Champion of Good Works award for the second year in a row. More than 250 business executives attended CIANJ's Chairman's Reception at Nanina's In The Park in Belleville.

"We are honored to be presented with this award from CIANJ," said Paul Marino, chair of Day Pitney's Pro Bono Committee. "Our employees have consistently contributed to and volunteered for charity organizations within New Jersey. In addition, our lawyers have volunteered their time pro bono in connection with a wide variety of litigation and transactional matters, assisting those in the community who would not otherwise be able to afford such assistance."

About Day Pitney

Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.

