March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Loud Speaker Reveals the Truth About Fear and Relieves Stress Near Disney World

 
 
Say it Loud. The Self Esteem Doctor and Aquanza Cadogan
Say it Loud. The Self Esteem Doctor and Aquanza Cadogan
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional speaker, Dr. Simone Alicia helped relieve some stress and inspire the audience at the Launch of    "Say it Loud, A Truth Tellers Experience," just minutes from Disney World, where she spoke out loudly and confidently about fear vs. faith.

Dr. Simone, also known as The Self Esteem Doctor was invited by the event's creator and visionary Aquanza Cadogan who delivered a powerful platform for artists, musicians, authors and others to showcase their talents and express their "truth" through creative expression.

The Self Esteem Doctor's appearance not only inspired, but visibly stirred guests to new levels of mindful empowerment as they stood smiling and nodding their agreement with her infectious message of hope.  Throughout her time on stage, audience members could be seen snapping their fingers, clapping their hands and shouting, "preach" in appreciation of Dr. Simone' s powerful, moving and creative expression.

The Self Esteem Doctor painted a clear and empowering picture of what everyone can do to stay focused on confidence, hope and faith when she said:

"Fear and Faith do not exist in the same place, so I have to choose.  When I give my attention to fear, faith is behind me and when I give my attention to faith, fear is behind me."

As audience members lined up for a copy of Dr. Simone's book, '33 Ways to Reduce Stress and Raise Self Esteem,' they asked about her possible appearance at future "Say it Loud" Events.  It was clear that Dr. Simone left a lasting impression with her words, and her voice would live on in the hearts and homes of everyone who came to hear her tell the truth and "Say it Loud!"

About The Self Esteem Doctor

Dr. Simone Alicia is a certified N.L.P. (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Practitioner and Motivational Coach known as The Self Esteem Doctor.  Based in Miami, Florida, she is a trusted source of empowerment for countless Individuals, schools, small businesses, large corporations, Non-Profit organizations and other groups. In addition to performing as a guest or keynote Speaker and corporate consultant, The Self Esteem Doctor, Simone Alicia offers one on one or group coaching sessions to men, women, teens and children nationwide.

http://www.TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com

Shawn Anderson
The Self Esteem Doctor
***@theselfesteemdoctor.com
