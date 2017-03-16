News By Tag
Loud Speaker Reveals the Truth About Fear and Relieves Stress Near Disney World
Dr. Simone, also known as The Self Esteem Doctor was invited by the event's creator and visionary Aquanza Cadogan who delivered a powerful platform for artists, musicians, authors and others to showcase their talents and express their "truth" through creative expression.
The Self Esteem Doctor's appearance not only inspired, but visibly stirred guests to new levels of mindful empowerment as they stood smiling and nodding their agreement with her infectious message of hope. Throughout her time on stage, audience members could be seen snapping their fingers, clapping their hands and shouting, "preach" in appreciation of Dr. Simone' s powerful, moving and creative expression.
The Self Esteem Doctor painted a clear and empowering picture of what everyone can do to stay focused on confidence, hope and faith when she said:
"Fear and Faith do not exist in the same place, so I have to choose. When I give my attention to fear, faith is behind me and when I give my attention to faith, fear is behind me."
As audience members lined up for a copy of Dr. Simone's book, '33 Ways to Reduce Stress and Raise Self Esteem,' they asked about her possible appearance at future "Say it Loud" Events. It was clear that Dr. Simone left a lasting impression with her words, and her voice would live on in the hearts and homes of everyone who came to hear her tell the truth and "Say it Loud!"
About The Self Esteem Doctor
Dr. Simone Alicia is a certified N.L.P. (Neuro-Linguistic Programming)
http://www.TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com
