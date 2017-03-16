 
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Provides Family Therapy

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to get enough sleep on a nightly basis? The consequences of one poor night of sleep are tough enough, but they only get worse when compounded over a longer period of time. However, those suffering from insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other related sleep issues do have hope. This hope comes in the form of treatment options with Dr. Jay R. Goldman.

There are a number of issues that Dr. Jay R. Goldman is ready to work with you on, including family therapy. If your problems stem more from family issues than an individual problem, this may be the route to go. Of course, one person's issues can fit this bill, if it is affecting the whole family. Even when it seems that one person is the problem ("Identified Problem"), the whole family needs to be part of the solution. Dr. Jay R. Goldman will help you work on interactions and total dynamics of the family environment, in order to help improve your situation.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
