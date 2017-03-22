Central Presbyterian Church announces An Evening with Anne Lamott

Best selling author, Anne Lamott, will be appearing at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 8.

Casual Mark Banner Medium

Contact

Kimberly Raley-Kimes

Communications & Learning Coordinator

***@cpcatlanta.org Kimberly Raley-KimesCommunications & Learning Coordinator

End

-- Central Presbyterian Church, an historic church located in downtown Atlanta, is pleased to welcome back best selling author Anne Lamott, to discuss her latest book,Event sponsors, Charis Books, the nation's oldest independent feminist bookstore, it's non-profit programming arm, Charis Circle, and Central Presbyterian Church will host An Evening with Anne Lamott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.Bestselling author ofAnne Lamott offers a powerful exploration of mercy, its limitless (if sometimes hidden) presence, why we ignore it and how we can embrace it in her latest book,Full of Lamott's trademark honesty, humor, and forthrightness,is profound and caring, funny and wise – a hopeful book of hands-on spirituality.Tickets are $20-$30 depending on option and doors open at 6 p.m. Included in your ticket is the price of Anne's book,General parking will be available at the State of Georgia Department of Public Safety Garage located at 180 Central Avenue, SW.For more information about this upcoming event please contact Elizabeth Anderson with Charis Books at info@chariscircle.org or visit charisbooksandmore.com or cpcatlanta.org.# # #About Central Presbyterian ChurchCentral Presbyterian Church is an historic church located at 201 Washington Street SW in Atlanta, Georgia. It was founded in 1858 and was added to the National Register in 1986. During the 1930s, it became known as "the church that stayed" as other churches relocated to the suburbs. Today Central's ministries place an emphasis on social justice through advocacy, local and global mission work, and education.