 
News By Tag
* Anne Lamott
* Cpc Atlanta
* Central Pres
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Central Presbyterian Church announces An Evening with Anne Lamott

Best selling author, Anne Lamott, will be appearing at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 8.
 
 
Casual Mark Banner Medium
Casual Mark Banner Medium
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Anne Lamott
* Cpc Atlanta
* Central Pres

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Central Presbyterian Church, an historic church located in downtown Atlanta, is pleased to welcome back best selling author Anne Lamott, to discuss her latest book, Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy.

Event sponsors, Charis Books, the nation's oldest independent feminist bookstore, it's non-profit programming arm, Charis Circle, and Central Presbyterian Church will host An Evening with Anne Lamott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Bestselling author of Help, Thanks, Wow and Stitches, Anne Lamott offers a powerful exploration of mercy, its limitless (if sometimes hidden) presence, why we ignore it and how we can embrace it in her latest book, Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy.

Full of Lamott's trademark honesty, humor, and forthrightness, Hallelujah Anyway is profound and caring, funny and wise – a hopeful book of hands-on spirituality.

Tickets are $20-$30 depending on option and doors open at 6 p.m. Included in your ticket is the price of Anne's book, Hallelujah Anyway, Rediscovering Mercy.

General parking will be available at the State of Georgia Department of Public Safety Garage located at 180 Central Avenue, SW.

For more information about this upcoming event please contact Elizabeth Anderson with Charis Books at info@chariscircle.org or visit charisbooksandmore.com or cpcatlanta.org.

#   #   #

About Central Presbyterian Church

Central Presbyterian Church is an historic church located at 201 Washington Street SW in Atlanta, Georgia. It was founded in 1858 and was added to the National Register in 1986. During the 1930s, it became known as "the church that stayed" as other churches relocated to the suburbs. Today Central's ministries place an emphasis on social justice through advocacy, local and global mission work, and education.

Contact
Kimberly Raley-Kimes
Communications & Learning Coordinator
***@cpcatlanta.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cpcatlanta.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share