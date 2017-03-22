News By Tag
Central Presbyterian Church announces An Evening with Anne Lamott
Best selling author, Anne Lamott, will be appearing at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 8.
Event sponsors, Charis Books, the nation's oldest independent feminist bookstore, it's non-profit programming arm, Charis Circle, and Central Presbyterian Church will host An Evening with Anne Lamott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Bestselling author of Help, Thanks, Wow and Stitches, Anne Lamott offers a powerful exploration of mercy, its limitless (if sometimes hidden) presence, why we ignore it and how we can embrace it in her latest book, Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy.
Full of Lamott's trademark honesty, humor, and forthrightness, Hallelujah Anyway is profound and caring, funny and wise – a hopeful book of hands-on spirituality.
Tickets are $20-$30 depending on option and doors open at 6 p.m. Included in your ticket is the price of Anne's book, Hallelujah Anyway, Rediscovering Mercy.
General parking will be available at the State of Georgia Department of Public Safety Garage located at 180 Central Avenue, SW.
For more information about this upcoming event please contact Elizabeth Anderson with Charis Books at info@chariscircle.org or visit charisbooksandmore.com or cpcatlanta.org.
# # #
About Central Presbyterian Church
Central Presbyterian Church is an historic church located at 201 Washington Street SW in Atlanta, Georgia. It was founded in 1858 and was added to the National Register in 1986. During the 1930s, it became known as "the church that stayed" as other churches relocated to the suburbs. Today Central's ministries place an emphasis on social justice through advocacy, local and global mission work, and education.
Contact
Kimberly Raley-Kimes
Communications & Learning Coordinator
***@cpcatlanta.org
End
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2017