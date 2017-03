MCLife Houston Has Foodie Fun at Katy Taste Fest

End

-- Earlier this month, MCLife Houston had a HOOT at the inaugural Katy Taste Fest as the official Community Sponsor. With the MCLife Photo Kiosk ready for action, a collection of some amazing food and drink vendors, and the talented School of Rock Katy jamming out, the stage was set for an amazing afternoon with the families and local businesses of Katy Texas.Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships, developed a relationship with Katy Taste Fest organizer, Cyril ThomasAll day long, guests were treated to samples from some amazing Katy restaurants like Whiskey Cake, Mama Fu's Asian House, Bernie's Burger Bus and many more. Aside from being a food filled event, it was also designed to give back. There was a silent auction directly benefiting many amazing charities in Katy. You can't go wrong with an event that combines, food, family, fun and giving back.Explains Josh Selph. MCLife Houston is committed to finding local partners in the Greater Houston area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: www.mclifehouston.com # # # #MCLife http://wwwmclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community with their 5-5-5 program, good life promises and signature we love pets policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.