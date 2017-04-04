 
March 2017





Controlled Release Delivery 2017: Strengthening innovation & overcoming the regulatory landscape

SMi's 14th annual Controlled Release Delivery show will be returning to London in less than two weeks' time.
 
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 event will bring together leading experts in the microbiology field from Janssen, Actelion, MHRA, MedImmune, Evonik Nutrition and Care GmbH, Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Tecrea Ltd, InnoCore Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, GSK, Bayer, Ipsen amongst others.

Topics address throughout the two day agenda include: lipid suspensions, injectable formulations, oral delivery, parenteral controlled release delivery, nano-carriers, nanocin technology, QbD aiding formulation, hydrogels, commercialisation of drug delivery systems, CNS drug delivery and so much more.

KEY PRESENTATION:

A key presentation not to be missed on day two will be taken by Stephan Buchmann, Head of Preformulation & Preclinical Galenics from Actelion. Stephan will be discussing 'Improving solubility and bioavailability', where he will discuss: basic principles which need to be considered and the opportunities and limitations to improve solubility and bioavailability. He will also provide a variety of case studies supporting this.

With less than two weeks until the event takes place, SMi Group have released an updated attendee list which includes a breakdown of the organisations attending, job titles of the attendees and which country they are attending from.

Alongside the attendee list, a pre-conference interview with Pranav Gupta, Principal Scientist from Merck is available to view in the download centre of the event website.  www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog

Running alongside the conference will be a CPD certified post-conference workshop which will be hosted by PA Consulting Group on 'Challenges in Inhaled Drug Delivery'.

This half day workshop will aim to cover the requirements of an ideal inhaler and why this is so difficult to achieve in practice. The session will also explore the underlying scientific and engineering principles, and move on to cover the variety of tools and techniques that are available to help scientists, engineers and designers create inhaler products that are safe, efficient and easy and intuitive to use.

For further information on the conference and workshop or those wishing to attend, visit the event website on www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog

Controlled Release Delivery
Strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape
3rd & 4th April 2017
London, UK
Sponsored by: Avanti Polar Lipids, Buchi, Data Detection Technologies, Precision NanoSystems and Sirius Analytical
www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog

Contact Information:

For all media enquiries contact Zoe Gale on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6032 / Email: zgale@smi-online.co.uk

To register for the conference, visit www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog or contact Ameenah Begum for group bookings on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6166 / Email: abegum@smi-online.co.uk

To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

