Controlled Release Delivery 2017: Strengthening innovation & overcoming the regulatory landscape
SMi's 14th annual Controlled Release Delivery show will be returning to London in less than two weeks' time.
Topics address throughout the two day agenda include: lipid suspensions, injectable formulations, oral delivery, parenteral controlled release delivery, nano-carriers, nanocin technology, QbD aiding formulation, hydrogels, commercialisation of drug delivery systems, CNS drug delivery and so much more.
KEY PRESENTATION:
A key presentation not to be missed on day two will be taken by Stephan Buchmann, Head of Preformulation & Preclinical Galenics from Actelion. Stephan will be discussing 'Improving solubility and bioavailability', where he will discuss: basic principles which need to be considered and the opportunities and limitations to improve solubility and bioavailability. He will also provide a variety of case studies supporting this.
With less than two weeks until the event takes place, SMi Group have released an updated attendee list which includes a breakdown of the organisations attending, job titles of the attendees and which country they are attending from.
Alongside the attendee list, a pre-conference interview with Pranav Gupta, Principal Scientist from Merck is available to view in the download centre of the event website.
Running alongside the conference will be a CPD certified post-conference workshop which will be hosted by PA Consulting Group on 'Challenges in Inhaled Drug Delivery'.
This half day workshop will aim to cover the requirements of an ideal inhaler and why this is so difficult to achieve in practice. The session will also explore the underlying scientific and engineering principles, and move on to cover the variety of tools and techniques that are available to help scientists, engineers and designers create inhaler products that are safe, efficient and easy and intuitive to use.
For further information on the conference and workshop or those wishing to attend, visit the event website
Controlled Release Delivery
Strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape
3rd & 4th April 2017
London, UK
Sponsored by: Avanti Polar Lipids, Buchi, Data Detection Technologies, Precision NanoSystems and Sirius Analytical
www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
Contact Information:
For all media enquiries contact Zoe Gale on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6032 / Email: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
To register for the conference, visit
To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-
