New Unisex Back Brace Gets 5-Star Reviews

The Unisex Back Brace receives its first 5-star rating from satisfied customers.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- LW Retail announced the release of their Unisex Back Brace for purchase on Amazon in the beginning of March.  Since then, the pain relief brace has received several high ratings on Amazon from recent customers.

"We were confident that this brace would relieve back pain for both men and women," said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail. "But, we also knew that with any article worn on your body, people would worry the brace wouldn't fit properly. We took extra care in measuring and remeasuring each size to ensure a proper sizing guideline for both men and women to use. We are so pleased that it is relieving back pain and pressure for everyone, no matter what their body shape or gender is."

One of the 5-star reviews consist of praises of the waist belt's lightweight, breathable construction. The reviewer also reflects on the steel lumbar supports and adjustability of the back support.  The brace not only relieved their lower lumbar pain, but also helped to improve their poor posture.

The Unisex Back Brace is still in stock and available for purchase on Amazon. They are selling quickly so order yours today and start getting back and pelvic pain relief immediately. https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Lumbar-Back-Support-Brace/d...

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Laura Wall
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
