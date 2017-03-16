Slither.io Toys Hit Stores at Major Retailers in the U.S Fans are clamoring to get their hands on the highly collectible Slither.io blind bags from Bonkers Toys based on the award-winning game sensation. Slither.io Blind Bag Collage _Bonkers Toys SAN DIEGO - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ready, set, collect! The Slither.io bendable blind bag toys have arrived at Target stores across the United States. The blind bags will also debut at powerhouse retailers Toys "R" Us, Hot Topic, and other national and regional locations starting next month.



Featuring 15 mystery Slithers in the first assortment, Slither.io fans are clamoring to get their hands on the toys that are colorful, cute and collectible. Based on the wide selection of "skins" from the Google Play award-winning game and free app, Slither.io super-fans can collect a variety of colors and patterns including rainbow, patriotic and even ultra-rare versions. The blind bags (ages 3+) will have an MSRP of $4.99-$5.99. To correspond with the launch, Bonkers Toys is hosting a #SlitherSelfie contest asking fans to share super-creative photos capturing their Slither in everyday adventures. Details on



"With over 150 million downloads to date of the Slither.io app, the demand for the toy line is massive," says Bonkers Toys President & CEO, Brian Bonnett. "Slither.io appeals to kids, tweens, teens, and adult gamers which adds to its extremely broad fan base."



The Slither.io product line will continue to expand this Summer/Fall 2017 with small and large plush, collector vinyl figures, backpack clips and more.



About Bonkers Toys



Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Brian Bonnett and Jade Throgmorton, Bonkers Toys was created to develop quality, trendsetting and true-to-license pop culture toys and collectibles. In tune with today's hot trends, Bonkers Toys recognized the massive potential of internet game sensation, Slither.io, and secured the worldwide toy license. The Slither.io toy line will include collectible blind bags, plush, collector vinyl figures, backpack clips and more. For more information visit



About Slither.io



Slither.io is the Google award-winning game and free app that has taken the world by storm. Slither.io was named Google Play's #1 Free Action Game of 2016 along with Most Irresistible and Top Trending in numerous countries worldwide. The immensely popular internet sensation has been downloaded over 150 million times worldwide to date and has over 100 million game plays per day.



