SupportAbilities Foundation Charity Golf Tournament
4 person team Golf Tournament followed by an awards dinner with prizes, a silent auction (items signed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player, Lou Holtz signed football helmet and more!), and a 50/50 raffle.
This event also seeks to create awareness within the community about the importance of providing fitness programs for individuals with disabilities as gyms are not set up for wheelchair bound clients, and physical therapy is only prescribed as a short-term alternative to recover from an acute injury/illness;
The Supportabilities Foundation Is A 501(C)(3) Nonprofit Organization that conducts programs in a structured and fun setting to enhance both physical and social development of every participant.
Programs are designed for individuals of all ages, abilities, developmental and/or physical disabilities. Supportabilities strives to accommodate all individuals, regardless of diagnosis, ability, or socioeconomic status.
For more information and/or to participate, please visit our website: http://www.supportabilitiesfoundation.org
SupportAbilities Foundation
Joshua Zilinskas
***@supportabilitiesfoundation.org
