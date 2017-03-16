 
Industry News





SupportAbilities Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

4 person team Golf Tournament followed by an awards dinner with prizes, a silent auction (items signed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player, Lou Holtz signed football helmet and more!), and a 50/50 raffle.
 
 
Final Fore Flyer
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- This is a Charity Golf Tournament Fundraiser by SupportAbilities to continue providing therapeutic sports, adaptive fitness and recreation programs for individuals with disabilities. SupportAbilities improves the quality of life of people who have disabilities by providing them healthy athletic routines such as non-contact boxing, adaptive fitness bootcamps, etc. specifically designed to strengthen and remain both physically and psychologically fit. As a result, participants lead a healthier lifestyle and achieve a higher level of independence.

This event also seeks to create awareness within the community about the importance of providing fitness programs for individuals with disabilities as gyms are not set up for wheelchair bound clients, and physical therapy is only prescribed as a short-term alternative to recover from an acute injury/illness; in consequence, individuals with limitations are left without the opportunity to stay fit and lead a healthy lifestyle in the same manner that other members of our society can.

The Supportabilities Foundation Is A 501(C)(3) Nonprofit Organization that conducts programs in a structured and fun setting to enhance both physical and social development of every participant.

Programs are designed for individuals of all ages, abilities, developmental and/or physical disabilities. Supportabilities strives to accommodate all individuals, regardless of diagnosis, ability, or socioeconomic status.

For more information and/or to participate, please visit our website: http://www.supportabilitiesfoundation.org

SupportAbilities Foundation
Joshua Zilinskas
***@supportabilitiesfoundation.org
Source:SupportAbilities Foundation
Email:***@supportabilitiesfoundation.org
Tags:Sports, Adaptive Fitness, Therapeutic Sports
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
