 
News By Tag
* Funding Small Business
* Lending Company
* Training Course
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Financial Institution Announces New Business Funding Training Course

Training course targets entrepreneurs seeking to learn how use own capital when lending to small businesses.
 
 
How to become a business lender
How to become a business lender
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Funding Small Business
* Lending Company
* Training Course

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Companies

HOUSTON - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Athens Capital Lending LLC ("Athens Capital" or the "Company") today announced that a new training course will be offered to business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. The training course's objective is to teach how to create a self funded business lending company.

Joe F. Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by a number of clients as their preferred training provider when it it comes to learning how to use their own money to make business loans. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in teaching how to fund small businesses when putting your own capital at risk. As owners of a self funded lending company, we know how to underwrite loans in this space."

Athens Capital is a leading self funded lending company that specializes in providing funding to very small clients who do not qualify for banking finance. Its training course includes all the documentation necessary to start a self funded lending company, together with a lifetime support as part of the self funded lending community. For more detials, please visit:  http://www.athenscapitallending.com/training-2/

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors' and customers' actions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management's belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management's belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Athens Capital Training Director
***@athenscapitallending.com
End
Source:Athens Capital Lending LLC
Email:***@athenscapitallending.com
Posted By:***@athenscapitallending.com Email Verified
Tags:Funding Small Business, Lending Company, Training Course
Industry:Business
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share