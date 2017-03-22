News By Tag
Financial Institution Announces New Business Funding Training Course
Training course targets entrepreneurs seeking to learn how use own capital when lending to small businesses.
Joe F. Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by a number of clients as their preferred training provider when it it comes to learning how to use their own money to make business loans. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in teaching how to fund small businesses when putting your own capital at risk. As owners of a self funded lending company, we know how to underwrite loans in this space."
Athens Capital is a leading self funded lending company that specializes in providing funding to very small clients who do not qualify for banking finance. Its training course includes all the documentation necessary to start a self funded lending company, together with a lifetime support as part of the self funded lending community. For more detials, please visit: http://www.athenscapitallending.com/
