World Premiere of SHARON AND ROMAN April 19th
Starring Jen Danby, Daniel Delano and Directed by Austin Pendleton
Sharon Tate was born an Army brat in Dallas, Texas in 1943. Her lover then husband, the controversial genius film director Roman Polanski, was born in Nazi-occupied Poland ten years earlier. She was an American Dream girl, he was the maker of such horror classics as REPULSION. They were a Mod "power couple" before the murder of Tate along with their unborn child by the Charles Manson family in August 1969. In five imaginative scenes set between 1967 and 1980, this play moves from Tate and Polanski's meeting in his vampire film THE FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS, to sunning on the beach planning a party for ROSEMARY'S BABY, thrusting forward to the undead Sharon Tate visiting Polanski when he is panicking about editing TESS for its United States release in his exile from this his adopted country as a fugitive for a sex crime. True love's potential is explored. So are the effects of love being taken away. Polanski abandoned the screenplay he was in a process of writing in London on the day Sharon was murdered, DAY OF THE DOLPHIN. It was to star Tate and Jack Nicholson. Instead, when Tate was killed and he was questioned and then a hunter for her murderer, he made a MACBETH that was a psychological blood bath echo of the murder of his love the summer before. But through mayhem and madness the simple faith of love and its bounty endures as a seed of hope. Love is tragically short but infinite in these five scenes set in Los Angeles, California, Verona, Italy, and Paris, France that together make up this story of a mod love with a Romeo and Juliet tragic dimension. SHARON AND ROMAN is a new part of the acclaimed Sharon Tate plays unfolding now in Quadrilogy, and is an insight into the mind of the great director Roman Polanski and the great love of his life, American tragedy Icon Sharon Tate, most remembered for her death not her essence. Theirs was destined to be an infamous love for no fault of their own even though it was rumored the Devil did it and then in aftermath the Helter Skelter summer swelter tragedy became part of the nostalgic cry for a more innocent America. What has love left to lose? Except everything. Five Scenes. One Murder. Timeless Love.
Runs April 19 -30, 2017 for 13 performances only
April 19-22, 26-29 @8pm
April 22, 23 &29 @4pm
April 30 @ 2 & 6pm
(No Shows - April 24 & 25)
The Bridge Theatre @ Shetler Studios
244 W 54th St
12th FL
New York, NY
Ticket price for the show is $17 for General Admission. Special discount codes available for students and seniors contact lisa@mississippimudproductions.com. Purchase show tickets online here: http://sharonroman.brownpapertickets.com. or at door pending availability. Advance purchase recommended due to intimate seating.
Tickets may also be purchased by phone 1-800-838-3006 Brown Paper Tickets
Running Time @105 minutes
Lisa Raymond
9176531377
***@mississippimudproductions.com
