Riskpoynt Engages McDonnell Group to Raise Brand Awareness of Oil & Gas Barrier Management Solution

 
 
Riskpoynt and McDonnell Group, Inc.
Riskpoynt and McDonnell Group, Inc.
 
ATLANTA - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Riskpoynt has tapped integrated marketing agency McDonnell Group, Inc. to raise awareness of its barrier management software solution for the oil and gas industry. RiskPoynt is building global market awareness and thought leadership for their Barrier Management Model, the first software to integrate real-time asset telemetry into day-to-day management of operational risks.

An energy focused boutique agency known for its industry content marketing, McDonnell Group is rolling out RiskPoynt social media, thought leadership content, and a media and analyst relations program focused on the upstream oil and gas industry.

"We chose McDonnell Group for its proven results in delivering value to energy industry clients," said RiskPoynt President Bruce Chumley. "As we build on the success of RiskPoynt's early adopter customers, we're talking with oil and gas operators every day and the feedback has been great. RiskPoynt's technology and approach is unlike anything in the market today, and our messaging is resonating."

RiskPoynt was created after a multi-year collaboration with BG Group and regulatory bodies who all wanted to know: How do you assess, demonstrate and manage the cumulative effect of risks on your assets?  The answer to this question was the RiskPoynt cloud software platform, which reduces risk through the barrier management process.

"At McDonnell Group we seek to transform the energy industry by promoting the adoption of technologies that create efficiencies, protect the environment, and bolster the economy," said Don McDonnell CEO McDonnell Group. "RiskPoynt has been proven to dramatically reduce the environmental risks from oil and gas extraction operations while improving worker safety and production output. As the US expands focus on energy production, RiskPoynt is poised to transform the industry in powerful and positive ways."

In late February, McDonnell Group launched RiskPoynt's social media sites on Twitter and LinkedIn. Oil and gas operators can meet with RiskPoynt at several shows this year including, OPEX in February, OTC in Houston in May and the Atlantic Canadian Petroleum as an exhibitor in June.

###

About McDonnell Group:
As the leading integrated marketing firm for the energy industry, McDonnell Group, Inc. (http://www.themcdonnellgroup.com/) has been creating value for clients while transforming the efficiency of the industries we serve since we opened our doors in 2005. We give our clients competitive advantage and long-term market leadership by building powerful brands and positioning them for success. Serving companies from startups to members of the Fortune 500, McDonnell Group is privately owned and based in Roswell, Georgia.

About RiskPoynt

A leader in operational efficiency, RiskPoynt is an innovative, SaaS based, risk management solution focused on lowering cost and improving process. RiskPoynt provides the analytics and metrics to ensure the highest level of safety and security in barrier and asset management. For more information about RiskPoynt, please visit www.riskpoynt.com

Media Contacts

Rachel Brannon

McDonnell Group, Inc.

rachel@themcdonnellgroup.com

@energybran
Source:
Email:***@themcdonnellgroup.com Email Verified
Phone:404-583-0003
