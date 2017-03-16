News By Tag
Riskpoynt Engages McDonnell Group to Raise Brand Awareness of Oil & Gas Barrier Management Solution
An energy focused boutique agency known for its industry content marketing, McDonnell Group is rolling out RiskPoynt social media, thought leadership content, and a media and analyst relations program focused on the upstream oil and gas industry.
"We chose McDonnell Group for its proven results in delivering value to energy industry clients," said RiskPoynt President Bruce Chumley. "As we build on the success of RiskPoynt's early adopter customers, we're talking with oil and gas operators every day and the feedback has been great. RiskPoynt's technology and approach is unlike anything in the market today, and our messaging is resonating."
RiskPoynt was created after a multi-year collaboration with BG Group and regulatory bodies who all wanted to know: How do you assess, demonstrate and manage the cumulative effect of risks on your assets? The answer to this question was the RiskPoynt cloud software platform, which reduces risk through the barrier management process.
"At McDonnell Group we seek to transform the energy industry by promoting the adoption of technologies that create efficiencies, protect the environment, and bolster the economy," said Don McDonnell CEO McDonnell Group. "RiskPoynt has been proven to dramatically reduce the environmental risks from oil and gas extraction operations while improving worker safety and production output. As the US expands focus on energy production, RiskPoynt is poised to transform the industry in powerful and positive ways."
In late February, McDonnell Group launched RiskPoynt's social media sites on Twitter and LinkedIn. Oil and gas operators can meet with RiskPoynt at several shows this year including, OPEX in February, OTC in Houston in May and the Atlantic Canadian Petroleum as an exhibitor in June.
About McDonnell Group:
As the leading integrated marketing firm for the energy industry, McDonnell Group, Inc. (http://www.themcdonnellgroup.com/
About RiskPoynt
A leader in operational efficiency, RiskPoynt is an innovative, SaaS based, risk management solution focused on lowering cost and improving process. RiskPoynt provides the analytics and metrics to ensure the highest level of safety and security in barrier and asset management. For more information about RiskPoynt, please visit www.riskpoynt.com
Media Contacts
Rachel Brannon
McDonnell Group, Inc.
rachel@themcdonnellgroup.com
@energybran
