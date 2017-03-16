News By Tag
Party of the Decades to benefit the Junior League of Jacksonville
Guests will move through the Roaring '20s, Groovy '60s and Rockin' '80s to raise money for charity
"We encourage everyone to dress the part of your favorite decade and join us for a great night out," said Emily Friend O'Leary, president of Junior League of Jacksonville. "There will be live music in the style of each of the decades you are in, but don't get stuck in the '20s. Make sure your ticket will get you through the years and into each of the parties."
Tickets will be available at three different levels; level one will allow access into the Roaring '20s party, level two allows entry into the '20s and a move into the Groovy '60s, and the all access pass will move guests through all the decades. For those who get stuck in the '20s, there will be an opportunity to upgrade to move into the '60s or all the way through to the '80s.
A level one ticket is $35 and allows access to the Roaring '20s party at 6:30 p.m., along with live entertainment and a limited selection of beer and wine. The level two ticket is $45 and gets a guest into the '20s and the Groovy '60s party at 7:30 p.m., plus complimentary food and a wider array of drinks all evening. The best ticket available is the all access pass, which is $55 and includes access to all three decades to enjoy all the live entertainment, free food and drinks. The Rockin' '80s party starts at 8:30 p.m. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more, contact Leigha Ward at leigha.ward@
About the Junior League of Jacksonville
The Junior League of Jacksonville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. During its rich 94-year history, the Junior League has contributed over one million hours of service to the community and founded countless institutions in Jacksonville. For more information on the Junior League of Jacksonville and how to become involved, visit www.jljacksonville.org.
About BUZZ Media Group
BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. BUZZ Media is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001. For more information, visit iwantabuzz.com.
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
