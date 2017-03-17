 
Industry News





Tom May Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
FRISCO, Texas - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom May, with RE/MAX DFW Associates' Frisco office, has been presented with the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award. To receive the coveted RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement, an associate must have been affiliated with the RE/MAX organization for at least seven years and have reached in excess of $100 million in closed sales. In 2016, less than one percent of the RE/MAX network achieved this prestigious award.

"Mr. May has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award," said Mark Wolfe, president of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment. Mr. May continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us and this community proud."

Originally from Miami, Florida, Tom has resided in the Dallas area over twenty years. He and his wife have two children. Prior to entering real estate, Mr. May had a successful career as a hotel manager in the hospitality industry where he developed the ability to be sensitive to people's needs and his fine attention to detail which he has incorporated into his real estate career. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, fishing and skiing.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Tom May can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.223.4600 or via email at Tomm@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
