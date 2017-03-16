News By Tag
Print Finishing Company near Rochester Discusses Print, Direct Mail and Millennials
Larkin Industries shares print finishing techniques popular among millennial generation.
When it comes to print advertising versus digital marketing, Millennials consider print media to be more trustworthy and report a stronger emotional connection to messaging delivered in print. Compared to the fleeting banner ads and 'click bate' online, print ads and other forms of direct mail create a more tangible, lasting experience. Larkin Industries is excited to announce their key role in keeping this all-important industry thriving with print finishing, card affixing services, die cutting and more.
Larkin Industries predicts that this appreciation for print among the younger generations will play an important role in the years to come. Print not only increases overall brand awareness, but, in the eyes of a Millennial, it legitimizes a business as well. And, card affixing, free samples and similar tactics from Larkin Industries are all great ways to add to their impact.
Millennials and Generation Z spend their lives consuming online media so when they receive something in the mail; they really pay attention to it. Postcards, catalogs, product samples and beautiful cards can ensure a business is remembered. In fact, many people prefer the touch, look and overall experience of books, newspapers and other print media. A business should not only include print in their advertising repertoire, but enhance it with interesting colors, textures, product samples and onserts in order to appeal to new demographics.
Larkin Industries offers card affixing and other print marketing solutions for cost-effective direct mail campaigns and print media. Contact Larkin Industries and they can offer even more suggestions and techniques that might work best for a business' needs and the specific needs of its customers.
Larkin Industries is an award-winning Twin Cities print finishing company that hasSo been in business since 1976. An ISO 9001:2008 certified facility, Larkin Industries provides services such as foil stamping, die cutting, affixing, folding, embossing, gluing, labeling and shrink wrapping. For more information on their print finishing services, visit the blog at http://www.larkinind.com/
