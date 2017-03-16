McCurdy to lead Cushman & Wakefield's Philadelphia-Area Offices

Mike McCurdy

-- Mike McCurdy has joined Cushman & Wakefield as Managing Principal for the firm's Philadelphia Regional offices, including Central PA, the Delaware Valley, and Southern New Jersey, bringing more than 25-years' experience and his track record of growing businesses to the firm.John Derham, who has successfully led the firm's Philadelphia operations for the past 16 years, and been with Cushman & Wakefield for 20 years, has decided to step down, effective March 28."John has been a significant asset to the firm and has led a tremendous group of professionals – there are too few words to thank him as he starts a new chapter of his career," said Roberta Liss, Regional Managing Principal, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions for Cushman & Wakefield. "Mike has a solid foundation to build on as he brings the firm's full range of services to the region – enhancing service lines and introducing new solutions to our clients."McCurdy led the growth and expansion of JLL in the Philadelphia area for over nine years, with both occupier and investor clients. He has developed a wide range of expertise over his career: from asset management, project management, property development, and leasing. He has held senior leadership positions with JLL, where he was selected as an International Director, and at Trammell Crow, where he managed some of the firm's top clients in the Northeast."Cushman & Wakefield has a tremendous amount of momentum right now – and I'm excited to join the firm and lead this great team," said McCurdy. "The culture of client service and collaboration really attracted me to Cushman & Wakefield and this role. I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with this great team in this wonderful city, and to be a part of our industry's most exciting growth story."McCurdy earned an M.B.A. in International Business from Drexel University. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University in Civil Engineering. He is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson and a Registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Pennsylvania. Throughout his career, McCurdy has been actively involved in the community through a number of professional and community organizations and boards. He is a frequent public speaker on panels throughout the area.Prior to working in Commercial Real Estate, McCurdy directed construction projects for Bechtel Corporation and held positions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of the Navy.###Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit or follow @CushWake on Twitter.