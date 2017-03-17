 
March 2017





Concept2Commerce Released A New Promo Offer For Senzimi Shampoo

 
 
LONDON - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Concept2Commerce today announced that Senzimi Shampoo, a shampoo made in the UK which the company is reselling on Amazon UK, will be on sale with a special promotion.

"Most of our customers are health buffs and other health enthusiasts, that's why we have opted to re-sell the Senzimi Shampoo which is a shampoo designed for people with sensitive skin and of course scalps," said Heather, owner at Concept2Commerce. "We've been fortunate to be able to sell this product on Amazon UK as part of our goals to improve health and vitality of our customers," she added.

The promotion on Amazon UK for the Senzimi Daily Support Shampoo that the company is having right now goes for every Senzimi Daily Support Shampoo purchase, customers can get the Senzimi Daily Support Conditioner for half the price.

The Senzimi  Shampoo is an all natural product that is specifically formulated for people with sensitive skin. It was made to help soothe and heal scalps that get itchy, red or swollen after using shampoo and conditioners . With so many natural ingredients this shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

"The main misconception, however, is that people think that if the shampoo is "for sensitive skin" it can't be used by people with normal scalps. We are actively telling everyone that no matter what skin type or hair type you are, the Senzimi Shampoo will still be as effective or even better than their regular shampoos." said Heather.

The special promo offer from Concept2Commerce will be held for a couple of months, so people interested in trying out the product can follow the link here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0074I2Z0E

You can also check out the Facebook page for the other Senzimi products the company is selling https://www.facebook.com/SenzimiSensitiveSupport/
Source:Concept2Commerce
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
