Eden Wood Realty Names Colliers International as Agent for 1&2 Crossroads, Bedminster, N.J

Amenity-Focused Capital Improvements Underway at Trophy Office Asset

Eden Wood Realty has named Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) as exclusive leasing agent for 1&2 Crossroads Drive in Bedminster. The appointment coincides with an amenity-focused capital improvement program now underway at the 150,000-square-foot, Class A office property.

Richard Mirliss, Alexander Vitro, Jack Callahan and Richard J. Madison – based at the global commercial real estate services firm's Parsippany, N.J., office – are heading the assignment. "This trophy asset always has stood out within the Somerset County office market," Mirliss said. "Eden Wood Realty has committed to raising the bar further with a new program of amenities to enhance quality of life for tenants and their employees."

This includes the introduction of a new, full service cafeteria with glass-enclosed seating, and a shared meeting facility with video conferencing capability at 1 Crossroads Drive. Tenants already benefit from onsite professional management; a café with an outdoor courtyard and seating; and abundant nearby shopping, dining and lodging.

The Colliers team is marketing three units totaling 58,000 square feet at the property's Building 1, which is anchored by Merrill Lynch. Building 2 is fully occupied by Zelis Healthcare. The opportunity includes available crown signage fronting I-287.

"We are seeing a lot of interest right off the bat," Mirliss noted. "Bedminster historically has benefitted from a strong corporate presence – particularly in the life sciences and financial services sectors. Its deep white collar labor pool and affluent demographics contribute to the market's appeal. Current leasing activity validates its continued strength."

Within this context, 1&2 Crossroads offers easy access and visibility from I-287, and proximity to I-78 and Route 206. The property is just a 30 minute-drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and less than one hour from New York City.