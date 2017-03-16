News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eden Wood Realty Names Colliers International as Agent for 1&2 Crossroads, Bedminster, N.J
Amenity-Focused Capital Improvements Underway at Trophy Office Asset
Richard Mirliss, Alexander Vitro, Jack Callahan and Richard J. Madison – based at the global commercial real estate services firm's Parsippany, N.J., office – are heading the assignment. "This trophy asset always has stood out within the Somerset County office market," Mirliss said. "Eden Wood Realty has committed to raising the bar further with a new program of amenities to enhance quality of life for tenants and their employees."
This includes the introduction of a new, full service cafeteria with glass-enclosed seating, and a shared meeting facility with video conferencing capability at 1 Crossroads Drive. Tenants already benefit from onsite professional management; a café with an outdoor courtyard and seating; and abundant nearby shopping, dining and lodging.
The Colliers team is marketing three units totaling 58,000 square feet at the property's Building 1, which is anchored by Merrill Lynch. Building 2 is fully occupied by Zelis Healthcare. The opportunity includes available crown signage fronting I-287.
"We are seeing a lot of interest right off the bat," Mirliss noted. "Bedminster historically has benefitted from a strong corporate presence – particularly in the life sciences and financial services sectors. Its deep white collar labor pool and affluent demographics contribute to the market's appeal. Current leasing activity validates its continued strength."
Within this context, 1&2 Crossroads offers easy access and visibility from I-287, and proximity to I-78 and Route 206. The property is just a 30 minute-drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and less than one hour from New York City.
-- End --
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse