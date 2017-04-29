 
Increase in international pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia shows excitement about farming sector

The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba from 27-29 April will feature a record number of six international pavilions from strong farming countries Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic and Zimbabwe.
 
 
“Agriculture key in the diversification of the Zambian economy”
"Agriculture key in the diversification of the Zambian economy"
 
CHISAMBA, Zambia - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba from 27-29 April will feature a record number of six international pavilions from strong farming countries Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic and Zimbabwe, each showcasing their own specialised products and services to the agri community.

"For four years now the German Agricultural Society has been involved in Agritech Expo Zambia" says Martin Botzian, Head of Communication at DLG International GmbH. He adds "since 2016 the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture has organised a German Pavilion and DLG supports this strategic investment, bringing German companies to the No 1 open air expo in Zambia. We see this fair constantly growing from year to year, attracting more and more exhibitors as well as professional visitors and small scale farmers from all over Zambia. It continues to be the gathering place for the agricultural business sector and delivers a very professional platform to meet all the different types of needs. Well done to all of you -we know how hard you have had to work to deliver this!"

New country pavilions
New at Agritech Expo Zambia this year are official country pavilions from the UK, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic.

"The Zambian market is exciting because it is diverse, booming and very professional" says Aude Roelly, Sub-Saharan Africa Area Managerat ADEPTA, an organisation of 240 French companies specialised in agriculture and agri-food processing, and convenors of the French pavilion at Agritech Expo.

She continues: "we know that agriculture is and will be key in the diversification of the Zambian economy. The vision that is being presented by the Zambian authorities for the development of the sector relies on the private sector (investment, innovation) and the improvement of productivity. Those are very good signs for equipment and machinery providers. The shift in subsidiary, from consumption to production, is also a very good sign that Zambian companies will focus on innovation and value adding and therefore may look into French technologies and know-how."

The Holland Pavilion at Agritech Expo is hosting 18 Dutch companies, mainly active in the poultry and dairy sectors, accompanied by several Dutch knowledge institutions that are leaders in their field of expertise in agriculture.
According to Joost van Dam, director NEC (Netherlands Export Combination) and organisers of the Holland Pavilion "Zambia will need to acquire resources such as capital, expertise and equipment in order to realise its full potential. Dutch companies can provide some of the required inputs owing to the strong position of the Netherlands in global dairy and poultry value chains."

He says the Netherlands has had long standing involvement in Zambian agriculture. "For example, it previously supported agriculture training colleges (e.g. dairy and horticulture). Through various business support instruments, the Netherlands is currently supporting an irrigation scheme that primarily benefits small scale outgrowers."

"An important platform"
The United Kingdom's Department of International Trade has acknowledged the immense trade and investment potential that exists in Zambia's agricultural sector, says Jelena Duza, Trade and Investment Adviser, Southern Africa, Agri-tech & Healthcare at the Department for International Trade. She adds: "this year, we have chosen Agritech Expo as an important platform to allow UK companies to access this potential and make an important contribution to the industry in Zambia. The UK Pavilion will be showcasing the best of British agricultural technologies. Visitors can expect to meet with exhibitors with a focus on livestock, mechanization, seed and crop protection, and agro-processing."

Well established agri expo
Last year Agritech Expo Zambia drew a record-breaking number of 17 605 visitors. This year even more small-scale, emerging and commercial farmers are expected to descend on the GART research farm in the heart of Zambia's agri-hub, where the latest farming products and services will be showcased.

The eventwill also offer free workshops again, as well as live machinery and product demonstrations and crop trials. New for this year will be specialised agri-sector industry zones and mowing and baling demonstrations.

As in previous years, Agritech Expo enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with well-known suppliers AFGRI and John Deere returning as platinum sponsors again. Confirmed gold sponsors are Action Auto, Agricon, BHBW, Case Construction, Case Agriculture, Gourock and SARO.

Agritech Expo Zambia is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. Other well-known agri events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.

Agritech Expo Zambia 2017:
Dates: 27-29 April 2017
Location: Gart Research Centre, Chisamba, Zambia
Website: http://www.agritech-expo.com
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/Agritech_Expo
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/agritechexpozambia/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/7477169

Media contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Mobile: +27 82 562 7844
Office: +27 21 700 3558
Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com

Media Contact
Agritech Expo Zambia
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com
