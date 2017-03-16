 
Quality Unearthed add stunning new huts to their range of abodes

 
 
HAVERFORDWEST, Wales - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Unearthed provide a luxury glamping experience to people across the country. Their current properties range from magnificent treehouses and safari tents to quaint eco-pods and wagons, ensuring that there is a great glamping adventure to suit every taste. They have recently added some exciting new properties to their range including the Goosewing Hut and a selection of wagons at Offa's Brook.

Goosewing Hut is a beautifully furnished, brand new shepherd's hut located in the Norfolk woodland, offering a cosy, romantic treat for two. Known as a perfect place to spot the local wildlife, any who take a break to this wonderful wood will be overjoyed with the stunning views and nature experiences that await them. With a double bed, hob, fridge, outdoor furniture and BBQ, everything you need for your short break will be ready and waiting.

Within Offa's Brook are four rustic shepherds huts sleeping between 6 and 8 people in total. This means that the wooded area is perfect for large parties, ensuring that there is a perfect balance of privacy and areas to commune. Make the most of the authentic outdoor experience with the wood-fired oven, fire pit, outdoor canopy and wood-fired hot tub. What more could you desire from a luxury camping retreat?

If you want to ditch the camping experiences for something a little more glamourous, visit Quality Unearthed today to book your next glamping holiday (http://www.qualityunearthed.co.uk)
