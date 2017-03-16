News By Tag
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Announces New Owner
Licensed Bail Bond Agent, Lori Ponder Purchases 49th Street Bail Bonds
Joe Von Waldner, former owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, states, "Lori has been an outstanding employee of this bail bond agency for over 5 years. She has extensive experience and knowledge of the bail bond business and offers a consultative approach to clients throughout the bail bond process. It was a logical decision to pass the business on to her and I know the transition will be seamless. Her dedication to this bail bonds business is absolutely outstanding and I expect that 49th Street Bail Bonds will continue to thrive under her reins."
Ponder states, "I look forward to continuing the high standards of client care that 49th Street Bail Bonds has provided clients throughout the years. My goal is to grow the business and continue to provide the best service possible. I have a fantastic team of knowledgeable and experienced bail bond agents to help me."
49th Street Bail Bonds serves all of Pinellas county including Clearwater, Bay Pines, St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Indian Rocks Beach, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Largo, and Seminole. This bail bond agency has bailed clients out of jail for numerous charges including: DUI, drug trafficking, fraud, domestic violence, assault, battery, and other charges. To start the bail bond process, consumers are encouraged to call 727-592-0000 or visit online at www.49thstreetbailbonds.com. A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year.
The bail bondsmen at 49th Street Bail Bonds provide clients with guidance throughout the bail bond process and assist with paperwork and provide an empathetic ear.
Ponder adds "Being in jail can be a scary experience, especially if it's a first-time arrest. There is no need to go it alone. We will coach defendants and their family members throughout the process. We encourage family members to call us immediately at 727-592-0000 to start the bail bond process."
49th Street Bail Bonds is located at 12211 49th Street North, Suite #2, in Clearwater, Florida. This bail bond agency is conveniently located just south of the Pinellas County Jail, also called the 49th Street Jail. To learn more about the bail bond process or to bail someone out of jail, consumers are encouraged to visit online at: http://49thstreetbailbonds.com/
Media Contact
49th Street Bail Bonds
727-592-0000
jk@injail.com
