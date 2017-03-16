 
Get on the bus for The Chamber of Southwest Florida's Regional Days in Tallahassee

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you wish you could take your questions directly to your elected representatives? Stop wishing, and hitch a ride with The Chamber of Southwest Florida for the annual pilgrimage to our state's capital from April 11 to 13 for the Southwest Florida Regional Days in Tallahassee.

Established fourteen years ago by Heather Mazurkiewicz as Lee County Days, Southwest Florida Regional Days in Tallahassee is an exclusive opportunity to join your neighbors to educate, network, learn and have some fun during this year's action-packed legislative session. Registration is required by March 31 and there are only 35 seats, so don't miss the bus!

The adventure begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 when the bus departs the Chamber office at 5621 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. The group will be treated to receptions and meetings with elected officials, a tour of the Florida State Capitol, a Governor's Mansion tour, the opportunity to sit in on House or Senate chambers, and free-time exploration of the city. The excursion wraps up with a return to Fort Myers at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Price per person is $600, including hotel room, transportation, all activities and some meals. Without transportation, the cost is $475. Register at www.chamberswfl.com. For more information, call David Miller at (239) 433-4111 (tel:(239)%20433-4111).

About the Chamber of Southwest Florida

The Chamber of Southwest Florida is a regional business membership organization with members in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. Chamber members are regional employers and many provide products and services across the region. The Chamber's "Business Building Leadership" mission is driven by governmental advocacy, leadership development, strategic business information products and membership services.
Source:chamber of southwest florida
Email:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Phone:2396909840
