News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Linium Announces Appointment of Dorothy Hill to Lead New Cybersecurity Services Practice
Recognized expert in cybersecurity, technology and global financial services broadens Linium's consulting portfolio to help protect businesses against cybercrime
Hill brings more than 25 years of global experience and recognized expertise in cybersecurity, technology, capital markets and financial services to her new role at Linium. She spent the past seven years as a cybersecurity, compliance and risk management consultant working with JPMorgan Chase, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Dun & Bradstreet and Broadridge Financial Solutions, among other prominent organizations. Previously, she held managerial positions with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Siemens Corporation, and also worked as a management consultant with McKinsey & Co. in Europe. During her overseas career in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Japan, she worked on teams to develop secure trading systems, transaction kiosks, payment processing and Y2K preparedness.
"We are delighted to expand Linium's consulting portfolio through the launch of our Cybersecurity Services practice, and pleased it will be directed by Dorothy Hill, whose technical and process expertise are a perfect complement to our exceptional business services," said Steve Shyn, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Partner of Linium. "Amid the growing sophistication of cybercrime, it is vital that businesses assess potential threats and have solutions at the ready. Dorothy's extensive background in cybersecurity, combined with her strong network of contacts in local, federal and international law enforcement, provide Linium with unique capabilities to ensure that public and private sector clients are well prepared and well protected."
Through its new Cybersecurity Services practice, Linium is poised to help businesses address a host of timely issues. The key areas of focus are cybersecurity regulatory program design and implementation, including the impact of New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) challenges associated with regulatory reform; cybersecurity reviews, including operational risk management and enterprise risk management; and operational preparedness assessments of potential hacks from both internal and external sources.
"The global and digital transformation of our economy has created tremendous opportunities for businesses in every industry, but it has also enabled cybersecurity threats that jeopardize their safety and security," said Hill. "I am thrilled to join the outstanding consulting team at Linium to help businesses assess the threats posed by cybercrime. Our client team is tasked with developing solutions to assess cyberthreats and ensure that organizations can focus on achieving operational efficiency, meeting customer needs, and growing the bottom line."
Hill received a bachelor'sdegree from Dartmouth College and an MBA in Finance and Technology from New York University's Stern School of Business, and has earned Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses 7, 24, 63, and 79. She is a member of the Risk Management Association and the Long Island Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
About Linium.
Linium is a globally recognized firm with 17 years of experience specializing in consulting services that position companies to achieve enterprise scale and growth. We work closely with our clients to solve today's most pressing operational challenges, whether it's streamlining how business services are delivered across the enterprise or navigating the impact of regulatory change. The bottom line – we help you achieve operational efficiencies through modernization.
With over 2,200 successful engagements, Linium has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the past five consecutive years. Linium's growth is fueled by its premier solutions-based consulting, which enables companies worldwide to achieve operational efficiencies through modernization. Linium provides consulting in financial services, strategic planning, enterprise service management, cybersecurity, operations management, enterprise performance management, human resource management, custom application development, and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.linium.com.
Contact
Sarah Noonan
Marketing Director
***@linium.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse