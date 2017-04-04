News By Tag
CASCADEMIC Announces its ARM Cortex based IoT Gateway Solution with LoRa support
The Industrial grade IoT Gateway platform from CASCADEMIC Solutions enables seamless interconnection of infrastructure devices with secure data flow from end (devices) to end (cloud).
It is based on the "SODIMM + Plug-in Interface Module" Architecture and OEM-based customization is possible on the existing solution.
The Gateway is designed using the compact iWave SODIMM Module based on NXP's i.MX chipset with ARM Cortex core with the benefit of the Ultra low power consumption provided by the ARM core and performance upgrade flexibility.
It enables data generated by devices and systems to reach the cloud securely and safely without replacement of existing infrastructure. Remote management of and communication between multiple types of devices, each with its own sensors and controls, is made possible with this Gateway.
With its easy HW & SW Configuration and wide array of secure connectivity solutions through cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LoRa networks, CASCADEMIC's IIoT Gatway finds many applications like Smart Energy, Smart home, Smart Agriculture & Industry 4.0.
It has support for varied Wired interfaces like MODBUS, 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3 USB 2.0 ports, Serial UART, 2 CAN Bus and LCD display, while its Wireless capabilities include:
• WiFi - 802.11 a/b/g/n - Access Point & Client
• LoRaWAN
• Cellular: UMTS / HSPA+ / 2G / 3G /LTE
• RFID
• Bluetooth, BLE
The Gateway also has the optional Mini PCI Express Connector .
The IIoT Gateway with its Modular Hardware and Software, has multiple types of Adaptable Communication Modules :
GSM/GPRS/2G/
• Operates both on SMS and GPRS mode.
• Supports TCP/IP, HTTP, FTP protocols.
• Can be controlled through standard AT commands
• Embedded SIM / SIM on Chip option
LoRa:
• Long Distance, Low Power
Ethernet:
• Support both TCP server and client
• Supports 10/100 PHY
WiFi:
• Supports WiFi Client/AP/Router
• 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n compatible
BT/BLE
The Gateway has Industrial temperature grade operation, in-built Battery back-up and an input power range of 8 to 32V DC.
It allows remote management and configuration of devices and supports Over the Air Firmware update. In addition, it comes with these security features: Tamper monitor, Secure boot, Trust Architecture , Encryption with AES with DPA, TDES/SHA/RSA.
CASCADEMIC' Gateway facilitates Cloud Access and Edge processing. With support for MQTT, CoAP and REST protocols, the IoT Gateway is Cloud-ready with adaptors for easy integration to Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix, TELIT and other Cloud platforms. The cloud connectivity feature of CASCADEMIC's Gateway allows users to have a cloud-based solution for multi-site Monitoring, Configuring & Control of IoT Devices and analysis and presentation of IoT-based data.
The IIoT Gateway Solution (http://cascademic.com/
Contact
Tawfeeq Ahmad
Director
918026583333
***@cascademic.com
End
