Zest Printing Got Renewal Of Management Accreditation

Printing company proves again it is up to the mark with renewal of its ISO9001 Quality Management accreditation

-- Zest, The Print People are proud to have its ISO 9001 Quality Management accreditation renewed on January 31st, 2017. Their commitment to ISO 9001 has resulted in operational efficiencies, waste reduction, improved customer satisfaction and customer retention since the business was first accredited in 2009.They are an on demand business working to tight deadlines – doing things right, first time, every time is essential. By working with them, customers can be sure their print is being checked and approved at every step.Zest Printing is a print company based in Eastbourne, East Sussex. Zest are an on-demand print company. Services include print (digital, litho, personalised), design, finishing, fulfilment, print facilities management services and more. They help organisations make the most of the exciting developments in on-demand print technology. Their client list now including organisations of all shapes and sizes, and postcodes across Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey, Kent, London the South East and beyond. More information about the company is available at their website at https://www.zestprinting.co.uk/