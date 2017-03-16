Texila University plans to open specialty hospital in Guyana

End

-- Texila American University (TAU), one of the fastest growing Medical Universities in the Caribbean has opened the new campus in Providence. The University is planning to construct a specialty hospital at its Providence, East Bank Demerara complex.The gaining popularity of Guyana becoming the most preferred destination for medical studies encourages the University to submit the rationale behind the decision of building a specialty hospital.The Founder and President of the University, Mr. Saju Bhaskar, told reporters Monday during a tour of its Providence campus that the institution is currently undertaking a market study for the planned specialty hospital project.He also quoted that the body is examining the prospects of the project, with catered plans for the provision of medical services such as neurology, urology and cancer treatments.The campus is divided into two expansive blocks, the first comprises of the registrar's office, the finance department and the student and examination affairs unit. Executive offices, as well as classrooms are also located on that block.The second block comprises of additional classrooms and laboratory facilities, among them those dedicated to the study of pathology, microbiology and bio-chemistry, all of which are fully equipped and cater for large-sized classrooms.The campus has a student capacity of 1500, and already there are 434 students on its roster.As of today, there are international students from various countries enrolled in the medical programmes, including from India, Jamaica, Trinidad and Nigeria.The university was established here in 2010, and offers medical programmes in such areas of study as the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Bachelor of Nursing (BSN/RN-BSN)and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm).