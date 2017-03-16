 
March 2017
DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast Receives Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Status

DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast receives Non-Profit 501(c)(3) status. This means that we are now able to offer approved tax deduction receipts for our sponsors and donors.
 
 
DALLAS - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast received 501(c)(3) status in late 2016.  So what does this mean and how does it impact sponsors, table hosts and donors?  501(c)(3) means that a particular nonprofit organization has been approved by the IRS as a tax-exempt charitable organization.  This now allows participants, sponsors, table hosts to receive a tax receipt for participation with DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast.

This event is designed to create an environment where people can hear how Jesus Christ has changed the lives of Dallas/Fort Worth Technology professionals and encourage us all to live out our faith at work and home.  Sign up today as a Sponsor, Table Host or individual invite other to join you October 06, 2017.  We send out a HUGE thank you to all the Title Sponsors, Corporate Sponsors and Event Sponsors.

Steve Helms, President and Board Member of DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast and Account Executive at Anaplan said "Being recognized as a non-profit 501(c)(3) is a great validation of the commitment from our sponsors and table hosts.  2017 will be our first full year with our official non-profit status, and we look forward to how that will help to reach even more people in the DFW Technology community."

So what is a Prayer Breakfast?
We believe that most people are searching for something more out of life but are not sure what that is.  We believe that longing will only be filed through a personal relationship with GOD and His son Jesus Christ.  Our Prayer Breakfast event creates a place for us to share just what that looks like in our personal and professional lives.

Our Mission is very simple:
"To create relevant business environments for DFW Technology Professionals where a life-changing relationship with Jesus Christ is presented and nurtured."

About DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast
The Dallas/Fort Worth Technology Prayer Breakfast (DFW Tech PB) was created to connect the Technology Leaders in North Texas to the convictions and passions they share with so many others in the DFW Metroplex.  A volunteer led organization located in Dallas, Texas has grown exponentially since its inception in 2014 when the vision and passion were first presented to the IT Community in DFW.  Receiving 501(c)(3) status further solidifies the longevity of this organization.

Social media includes LinkedIN (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6707481), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DFWTechnologyPB/?fref=ts) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/DFWTechPB)

