News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Warwick Fulfillment is Reducing Their Environmental Footprint and Electric Bill with Solar Power
Warwick Fulfillment, a provider of direct to consumer and business to business fulfillment services, recently installed a 114.24 kW solar system at their facility in Hurlock, MD.
With an expected production of 142,038 kWH (Kilowatt-Hours)
The environment isn't the only thing benefiting from the first few months of solar production. Warwick Fulfillment is already reaping the financial benefits. "We have already, in just a few months, experienced a 40% reduction in the cost of our energy bills." said Mushinsky.
Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned full service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners. "The team was experienced in the actual physical installation - which occurred in a timely, efficient manner," said Mushinsky. "And, our contacts at PES were able to assist us when it came to working with state authorities to gain proper business benefits from the installation of the solar panels. In addition, PES' installation process was totally non-invasive to our roofing structure."
For additional information on Warwick Fulfillment Solutions, call 410-943-0696 or visit www.warwickfulfillment.com.
For additional information on how you could benefit by going solar, call 410-845-2829 or visit www.VisitPES.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse