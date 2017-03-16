 
Zack Academy Partners with Clear Advantage LLC to Offer Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Clear Advantage LLC to further expand its pool management category.

Based in Buxton, Maine, Clear Advantage LLC offers Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training in Palmyra, Maine. The course teaches individuals the basic knowledge and skills needed for pool and spa operations, including CPO and state bathing codes, filtration and recirculation, energy management, and more. The CPO Certification is required in 25 states--including Maine--and several local jurisdictions.

"This partnership with Clear Advantage LLC spreads our CPO training offerings further northeast into Maine. We are excited to add another well-known trainer to the Zack Academy Network and we look forward to mutual success in the pool and spa industry," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Clear Advantage LLC:

Clear Advantage LLC was founded in 2006 by Ed Price for the purpose of providing Certified Pool Operator and related training courses within the aquatics industry. Clear Advantage LLC provides courses for the public, private courses for companies and organizations seeking to complete the program for their teams, as well as individual courses utilizing the Pool Operator Primer approach.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
