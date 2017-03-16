News By Tag
Flat Pack Beauty Rolls Out Its First Travel Micro Beauty Product at the International Travel Goods T
Flat Pack Beauty is bringing a new, exciting, innovative concept and new product to the travel industry. The patent-pending, compact, airport-friendly, pre-packed, all-in-one, micro makeup pack is the first of its kind and introduces the disrupting
Company founder, Sharon Simpson, Ph.D., identified a large underserved niche of women that need a makeup product that can keep up with their busy lives and travel needs. Simpson, being part of this underserved community, coveted manufacturer's makeup samples, and decanted small amounts of makeup products for her travel needs. Full-sized cosmetic products are too large and inconvenient for travel and handbag makeup; travel-sized products are also too large and are limited to higher-priced prestige cosmetics with only a handful of offerings. She decided to design a streamlined, high quality product that would solve this problem, and built a kit around the idea of portability, that can serve as travel makeup, handbag makeup, and can provide convenient touch-ups throughout the day.
Simpson has designed the pack to be complete with multi-purpose products, offering a spectrum of skin-tones, and a variety of shades, serving the vast majority of women. The clear, 8 oz., 6" x 9" micro pack can be conveniently carried through airport security, giving women the flexibility of keeping their cosmetics with them instead of their products being trapped in checked luggage. The pack is specialized "anytime makeup" being suitable for use anywhere.
Flat Pack Beauty™️ will attend the annual International Travel Goods Trade Show, hosted by the Travel Goods Association, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 5-7, 2017. In addition, they will have a featured product display in the New Products Pavilion at the show. They invite retailers both large and small, to stop by booth #2947 to meet and chat with Sharon, Todd and Bill and hear about their new, exciting travel accessory product.
For more information about Flat Pack Beauty™️or the micro makeup travel pack, go to www.flatpackbeauty.com or follow their social feed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, Sharon Simpson, Todd Mueller, and Bill Schriver, can all be found and are available for networking on LinkedIn.
6450 U.s. Hwy 90, Ste H Spanish Fort, AL 36527
251-279-9035 Twitter: flatpackbeauty_
***@flatpackbeauty.com
