Perry Drake and The Exceptional Conservative Network® Take the Conservative Message To Chicago
Black Conservative Perry Drake Debuts Talk Show in the Windy City
Washington, DC / USA - Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Chicago Media Personality Perry Debuts His New Urban Conservative Talk Show on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 10:05 AM ET on The Exceptional Conservative Network® (TECN®). The JC Penney-Missouri Award Winner, accomplished journalist and public/media relations professional will broadcast The Drive-By Pundit Hour mid-day on TECN® in Washington, DC and the SHR Media Group in Sacramento, CA. Drake's vision is to become a leading, entertaining voice of influence and persuasion on politics, economics, pop culture and other issues important to the nation and especially the inner-city. His mission is to "never bore while delivering the unvarnished truth!" His goal is to "attract and retain the largest audience possible during my broadcast slot and persuade them to all think like me."
Drake writes under the nom de plume, The Drive-By Pundit Hour. He's authored two e-books, "The Long, Racist, Bloody Account of the Democrat Party's Hatred for Blacks" and "The Book of Racist Democrat Quotes." He will soon publish two new works, "Pickled Pig Feet, Malt Liquor and Menthols" and "Every Great Dirty Joke I Know I Learned in Fourth Grade." He writes occasional columns on the American Thinker Web site. Drake served stints at two of the oldest, most respected Black newspapers in the nation: the Chicago Defender and the Atlanta Daily World. He was an editor at the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Ill., and the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis. The Windy City Pundit is a writer and editor on the Web and at a variety of smaller newspapers. Drake has been a popular feature on radio stations in Atlanta, Tuskegee, Ala., and Akron, Ohio. He also posts commentaries on a number of conservative groups on Facebook, including his own, Evil Black Conservative Republicans, which has nearly 4,000 members.
Company/Organization Info
The Exceptional Conservative Network® (TECN®) is an Internet Media innovation. Broadcasting from the Nation's Capital Washington, DC, we focus on our principles of Christ, Capitalism, Conservatism and the United States Constitution. Our mission is simply to educate citizens, promote public policy and mobilize voters on essential conservative principles. Our topics span the breadth and depth of issues regarding individual and family sovereignty, economics, education, governance and public policy and Faith. Our live shows offer an "unaltered" and "uncensored"
We are internationally renowned as "The Most Influential Urban Conservative Talk Network in the World". Our acclaim and popularity grow daily thanks to tremendous guests, an extraordinary audience, and entertaining hosts.
Listened to on the seven continents of the world, TECN® is expanding conservative thought and opinion into large Urban American Marketplaces. Our formats offer cultural leaders and advocates access to over 200,000 listeners daily. Mornings, we feature The Wright Way with Shannon and Michael Wright, The Ron Edwards Experience and The Willie Lawson Show. Our midday programming includes MoneyTalk with Melanie Collette and The Drive-By Pundit Show with Perry Drake. Our evening programming includes The Right Guy Show featuring Ralph Chittams, Sr., The Exceptional Conservative Show® featuring Kenneth McClenton and New Day Black and Red with Professor Michael Jones. We simulcast and re-air our radio and television broadcasts through USTREAM, Livestream, Constitution Radio, SHR Media, Red Nation Rising and many other Internet and social media venues.
TECN® Chairman and President Kenneth McClenton is an Urban Conservative Whose Mission Is to Spread the Good News of Christianity, Conservatism, Capitalism and Constitutionalism throughout the World. Residing and Broadcasting from the Nation's Capital, Washington, DC, He is Devoted to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. He Believes that in Order to Save the United States, We Must Mutually Pledge Our Lives, Our Fortunes and Our Sacred Honor to Save Urban America. After seven years of broadcasting The Exceptional Conservative Show®, Mr. McClenton is excited that TECN® gives "Voice" to those made voiceless in our society and liberates the Nation's major cities from progressive tyranny.
