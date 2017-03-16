 
News By Tag
* Dentures Philadelphia
* Dental Implants Philadelphia
* Dentist Philadelphia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Exton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Affordable Dental Implants Now Available in the Philadelphia Region

Affordable Dental Solutions has brought affordable dental implants to the Philadelphia area.
 
 
ADS in Exton has brought affordable dental implants to the Philadelphia area.
ADS in Exton has brought affordable dental implants to the Philadelphia area.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dentures Philadelphia
* Dental Implants Philadelphia
* Dentist Philadelphia

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Exton - Pennsylvania - US

EXTON, Pa. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Residents of Philadelphia no longer have to suffer from the effects of missing teeth simply because they cannot afford the astronomical prices city dentists charge for solutions like dental implants. Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in Exton is seeking to make treatment more accessible by offering affordable dental implants.

Starting at only $2,000, a price that includes the abutment and crown, dental implants from ADS are an affordable and seamless solution to missing teeth. During a dental implant procedure, a prosthetic implant is placed into the jaw bone. After several months, the bone integrates with the implant. The abutment and crown are later added to deliver a finished, more natural looking smile.

"When the procedure is complete, our patients have healthier, more natural smiles they cannot wait to show off," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, a graduate of the renowned Misch International Implant Institute who's been helping patients at ADS reclaim their smiles since 2011.

With four offices throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has already helped thousands of patients and looks forward to helping even more achieve fuller, more beautiful smiles.

For more information on affordable dental implants in Exton, schedule an appointment with ADS: http://extondentures.com/schedule.html

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
End
Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share