Affordable Dental Implants Now Available in the Philadelphia Region
Affordable Dental Solutions has brought affordable dental implants to the Philadelphia area.
Starting at only $2,000, a price that includes the abutment and crown, dental implants from ADS are an affordable and seamless solution to missing teeth. During a dental implant procedure, a prosthetic implant is placed into the jaw bone. After several months, the bone integrates with the implant. The abutment and crown are later added to deliver a finished, more natural looking smile.
"When the procedure is complete, our patients have healthier, more natural smiles they cannot wait to show off," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, a graduate of the renowned Misch International Implant Institute who's been helping patients at ADS reclaim their smiles since 2011.
With four offices throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has already helped thousands of patients and looks forward to helping even more achieve fuller, more beautiful smiles.
For more information on affordable dental implants in Exton, schedule an appointment with ADS: http://extondentures.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
