 
News By Tag
* Social Media Marketing
* Strategic Digital Marketing
* Digital Execution Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Connaught Place
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

OMLogic: Building Brands on Social Media Since 2007

One of the premium social media agencies of India, OMLogic is the agency that government and brands have been relying upon for their digital activation for almost a decade now.
 
 
CONNAUGHT PLACE, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- With lots of brands adopting the digital first approach, the scope of social media marketing is huge. But, it brings along a lot of competition. Today, only the brands who break the clutter are considered successful. A brand, therefore, needs to get its social game right. In doing so, OMLogic acts as the driver of social growth for the brands. The agency not only helps them create buzz on social media, but also helps in perception management and online reputation management activities.

One of the premium social media agencies of India (http://www.omlogic.com/), OMLogic is the agency that government and brands have been relying upon for their digital activation for almost a decade now. The agency is driven by their passion for digital media and the impact it can provide. The message could be for a societal change, a brand, a consumer, an NGO, a government or any other entity [you name it, the agency has done it].

Having worked with brands like HBO, Vivo, Oriflame and Lufthansa in the past, the agency has an extensive experience and an impressively diversified portfolio. Currently working with brands like NASSCOM, Wave Group, Thapar University, POGO and many more, their brand-wagon is continuously expanding. They are also the official social media partners for Grameen Vidyutikaran (Ministry of Power) and World Food India 2017 (Ministry of Food Processing).

While social media marketing is what keeps them going, website development, gamification, app development and brand advocacy are also their strength pillars. Their utility tools - MadOnAds and Efluencr help brands leverage digital media by creating unique engagement avenues.

Talk strategic digital marketing and they render you a complete framework. From defining the target audience to setting up the right messaging and CTAs, the framework encompasses it all. Once the messaging is defined, the propagation begins. The digital execution service offers community development, social media participation, SEO, social search and paid campaigns.

A strong technology wing allows the agency to keep the execution innovative, measurable and disruptive. From measuring multi-channels for every admission form sold for a university to creating gamified platforms like Vivo Powerplay, they have done it all.

Looking for social media marketing services for your brand? For more details you can visit http://www.omlogic.com/contact.php  or drop them a mail at info@omlogic.com.

Contact
OM Logic
***@omlogic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@omlogic.com
Posted By:***@omlogic.com Email Verified
Tags:Social Media Marketing, Strategic Digital Marketing, Digital Execution Service
Industry:Advertising
Location:Connaught Place - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share