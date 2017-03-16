News By Tag
OMLogic: Building Brands on Social Media Since 2007
One of the premium social media agencies of India, OMLogic is the agency that government and brands have been relying upon for their digital activation for almost a decade now.
Having worked with brands like HBO, Vivo, Oriflame and Lufthansa in the past, the agency has an extensive experience and an impressively diversified portfolio. Currently working with brands like NASSCOM, Wave Group, Thapar University, POGO and many more, their brand-wagon is continuously expanding. They are also the official social media partners for Grameen Vidyutikaran (Ministry of Power) and World Food India 2017 (Ministry of Food Processing).
While social media marketing is what keeps them going, website development, gamification, app development and brand advocacy are also their strength pillars. Their utility tools - MadOnAds and Efluencr help brands leverage digital media by creating unique engagement avenues.
Talk strategic digital marketing and they render you a complete framework. From defining the target audience to setting up the right messaging and CTAs, the framework encompasses it all. Once the messaging is defined, the propagation begins. The digital execution service offers community development, social media participation, SEO, social search and paid campaigns.
A strong technology wing allows the agency to keep the execution innovative, measurable and disruptive. From measuring multi-channels for every admission form sold for a university to creating gamified platforms like Vivo Powerplay, they have done it all.
Looking for social media marketing services for your brand? For more details you can visit http://www.omlogic.com/
