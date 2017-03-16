 
News By Tag
* Reception
* Paintings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newburyport
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Bob Lafrance's Paintings Featured at Carry Out Cafe

"Lucky 7" Exhibition Demonstrates Post-Retirement Passion & Skill
 
 
Bob Lafrance_Lighthouse sm
Bob Lafrance_Lighthouse sm
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Reception
* Paintings

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Newburyport - Massachusetts - US

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "Lucky 7," a new solo exhibition of paintings by local artist Bob Lafrance is currently on display at Carry Out Cafe & Catering in Newburyport, MA through April.  An Artist Reception will be held on Sunday, March 26th from 2-4 p.m. at Carry Out Cafe. The public is invited to view the artwork,  meet the artist, and enjoy refreshments.

The title, "Lucky 7," is in honor of the seven years he has spent becoming a prolific artist. After retiring in 2010 as a metal buyer for Berkshire Manufactured Products, Bob knew that sitting poolside was not for him. He decided to try his hand at sketching and painting, and took lessons from retired Pentucket High School art teacher and artist Chris Lima and well-known West Newbury artist Beverly Mitchell. As he dabbled, his hidden, natural talents and eye for composition soon became apparent.

Now living in Salisbury, MA, Bob was a resident of Newburyport for 42 years. He specializes in painting local landscapes and buildings using acrylic paints. He depicts such local landmarks as the Fisherman's Memorial on the Newburyport boardwalk, the Lighthouse, the tower at Atkinson Park with flowering azaleas, and Rockport alleyways. He also accepts consignments from homeowners to do a painting of their home.

Doing much of his own framing, he uses recycled wood and barn board. He also makes shabby chic frames from the same materials to encase wall mirrors of varied sizes. Some of these mirrors will also be on display and for sale at the cafe.

"Bob is a longtime customer and friend as well as a talented artist. His journey inspires others to enjoy the beauty found locally and to try new things. You just might discover your passion," said Paula Simpson, owner of Carry Out Cafe & Catering.

About Carry Out Cafe & Catering

Located at 155 State Street in Newburyport, MA, Carry Out Cafe & Catering (http://www.carryoutcafe.com) offers soups, sandwiches, daily specials and freshly prepared packaged meals-to-go. The comfortable cafe features artwork by local artists and offers daily lunch specials. Carry Out Cafe also provides boutique catering for corporate conferences, weddings, funerals, special events, parties, fundraisers, and other functions. With an extensive menu, helpful staff, and unparalleled attention to detail, Carry Out Cafe & Catering will make your next meal or event one to remember!

Contact
Julie Cook
***@cookbowe.com
End
Source:Carry Out Cafe & Catering
Email:***@cookbowe.com Email Verified
Tags:Reception, Paintings
Industry:Arts
Location:Newburyport - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cook Bowe Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share