Bob Lafrance's Paintings Featured at Carry Out Cafe
"Lucky 7" Exhibition Demonstrates Post-Retirement Passion & Skill
The title, "Lucky 7," is in honor of the seven years he has spent becoming a prolific artist. After retiring in 2010 as a metal buyer for Berkshire Manufactured Products, Bob knew that sitting poolside was not for him. He decided to try his hand at sketching and painting, and took lessons from retired Pentucket High School art teacher and artist Chris Lima and well-known West Newbury artist Beverly Mitchell. As he dabbled, his hidden, natural talents and eye for composition soon became apparent.
Now living in Salisbury, MA, Bob was a resident of Newburyport for 42 years. He specializes in painting local landscapes and buildings using acrylic paints. He depicts such local landmarks as the Fisherman's Memorial on the Newburyport boardwalk, the Lighthouse, the tower at Atkinson Park with flowering azaleas, and Rockport alleyways. He also accepts consignments from homeowners to do a painting of their home.
Doing much of his own framing, he uses recycled wood and barn board. He also makes shabby chic frames from the same materials to encase wall mirrors of varied sizes. Some of these mirrors will also be on display and for sale at the cafe.
"Bob is a longtime customer and friend as well as a talented artist. His journey inspires others to enjoy the beauty found locally and to try new things. You just might discover your passion," said Paula Simpson, owner of Carry Out Cafe & Catering.
About Carry Out Cafe & Catering
Located at 155 State Street in Newburyport, MA, Carry Out Cafe & Catering (http://www.carryoutcafe.com) offers soups, sandwiches, daily specials and freshly prepared packaged meals-to-go. The comfortable cafe features artwork by local artists and offers daily lunch specials. Carry Out Cafe also provides boutique catering for corporate conferences, weddings, funerals, special events, parties, fundraisers, and other functions. With an extensive menu, helpful staff, and unparalleled attention to detail, Carry Out Cafe & Catering will make your next meal or event one to remember!
