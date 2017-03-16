News By Tag
Pink Blue India Kids Dresses Spring/Summer 2017 Collection
PinkBlueIndia for exclusive kids clothing collection for sprint/ summer. Dress your baby in latest kids fashion trade with the unbelievable range of birthday, wedding and party wear outfits for children in stylish patterns and prints.
On the unveiling of sprint/summer 2017 kids clothing collection, Ms. Astha Agarwal, the co-founder of Pink and Blue India, shared her thoughts on the latest range, "Our newest collection of baby summer clothes in India focuses on the fabrics, colors, prints and patterns that are in line with kids fashion trends 2017 and promise an exquisite look for kids this season. Our collection has in it cute newborn baby clothes, kids Indian wedding wear, children's party dresses, party wear frocks for girls, kids birthday wear and many more kids dresses that are impeccable choices for summers and spring."
Summer Clothes and Dresses for Baby Girl
Summery trendy baby girl clothes in beautiful prints and styles including breezy toddler beach dresses for little girls, light baby summer tutu dresses and tutu skirts with baby girl party tops, baby girl rompers and jumpsuits make wonderful kids summer clothes. Irresistible range of party outfits and occasion wear for kids and 1st birthday princess dresses make amazing baby girl boutique clothes that match with the hot summers.
Boys Spring/Summer Dresses and Outfits
Boys summer clothes showcasing formal wear clothing like boys suits and partywear dresses collection. Classy range of baby boy birthday dresses, summer coats and blazers. Playful spread of kids outfits for holiday wear, toddler boy shorts suit sets make the perfect kids summer clothes to make this season more stylish for the little ones.
Kids Swimwear, Swimsuits & Beachwear
To add dash of colors and fashion, explore children's swimming costumes in vibrant colors and prints. Awesome kids swimwear and swimsuits making the best of beachwear online in India. Get cute baby boy swim trunks and baby boy swim shorts for beach outings. Enticing range of baby girl designer swimsuits comprising of beautiful baby girl summer clothes and costumers are just what you need to spice up summers for your babies.
Baby & Kids Fashion Accessories
Worth picking kids fashion accessories in India are just what you need to dress your baby with perfection. These cute baby and children fashion accessories include gorgeous kids' hair accessories like baby flower headbands, cool kids summer hats and toddler boy sun hats, baby shoes and sandals and smart kids sunglasses.
Unisex Newborn Baby Clothes Collection
Trendy range of designer unisex baby clothes in India including newborn baby bodysuits, baby shorts, t-shirts, rompers, baby bloomers, kids' fancy dress costumes and unisex newborn baby pajamas for comfortable summers. Innovative newborn baby photography props, unisex children aprons and bibs and baby clothing gift sets make this collection more vibrant and extensive to pick amazing newborn boy and girl clothes.
This incredible summer/ spring fashion clothing collection for kids in India fits easy on babies between 0 months to 10 years of age.
You can comfortably shop online for trendy fashionable clothes for babies with Free Shipping and COD facility in India. Worldwide shipping to countries like USA, UK, Canada and Australia is also available.
About us Pink Blue India
Pink Blue India is just the right place to shop for the Exclusive designer clothes for baby boys and girls in India. With an enticing range of cool and trendy kids dresses, in synch with fashion rules, this store not only offers the best of party wear, wedding wear and casual clothing collection 2017 for kids of different age bars but also exhibits a wonderful range of cute kids accessories that perfectly match with different needs. This online clothing store for children, you really don't need any other place to revamp the wardrobe and the look of your kid.
For more Information visit - http://www.pinkblueindia.com/
Media Contact
Aastha Agarwal
8003550118
***@pinkblueindia.com
