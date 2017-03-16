 
Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Launches DXB Grill

DXB Grill is the latest new dining outlet to be unveiled at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, serving up a revolutionary take on the traditional steak and seafood restaurant.
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- DXB Grill is the latest new dining outlet to be unveiled at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, serving up a revolutionary take on the traditional steak and seafood restaurant.

Contemporary classic décor marries with a new dining concept that encompasses tender meat served on skewers or swords, sushi bar, personalised steak knife for regular guests and a weekly wine tasting club featuring unlimited canapés.

According to General Manager Simon Moore, with the growing competition in Dubai market, new restaurants have to carve a niche very quickly to catch the attention of the discerning diners.

"What we are offering is a culinary theatre – the very best steak and seafood served with flair, but at a price point that is still accessible to the market," he said.  "The DXB name is familiar to everyone in Dubai who travels through the airport, and the branding will play a key role in the success of the DXB Grill."

Among forthcoming attractions at the DXB Grill are International guest chefs, a Canadian beef promotion, unlimited Royal feasts, cooking master classes with Chef Ashraf including lunch, an Emirati fish promotion and social table nights, offering solo diners a chance to eat and mingle.

The restaurant is open daily from 7pm until midnight, and has a capacity of 60 guests plus a private dining room for up to 12 guests.

For table reservations, call +971 4 702 8888 or email: dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.com

About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.

Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 5 meeting rooms and 2 boardrooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.

For more information about the hotel, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Click to Share