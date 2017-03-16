The Baby Food Market in Taiwan 2017: Detailed Market Research Report

End

--The market for baby food in Taiwan is relatively small and has been severely affected in recent years by low numbers of live births. Although the convenience of baby food is attractive, breastfeeding remains important, whilst safety has also been an issue. Volume sales of baby food declined by 1.9% and value sales increased by 17.4% in 2006.Milks accounted for the majority of sales of baby food with 70% of value. Cereals is the second largest sector, accounted for 25.5%, meals and finger foods accounted for 3.6% and drinks was the smallest sector of the market with 1.1% of retail sales value in 2016. The number of births is expected to decline and the long-term trend towards increased breastfeeding will also severely hamper growth in future. Up to 2022, retail sales are expected to increase by roughly 1%, while volume sales may decline by 8%.- The volume sales of baby food market declined by 1.9% during 2010 to 2016 and value sales have increased by 17.4% at current prices.- All sectors, except drinks, have experienced value growth since 2010.- The only multi-national currently to manufacture in Taiwan is Standard Foods.- In recent years drugstores and baby stores have greatly increased their share of sales and have now overtaken supermarkets and hypermarkets."The Baby Food Market in Taiwan 2017" is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Taiwanese market.What else does this report offer?- Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.- Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.- Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features and developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers and brands.- Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.- Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.- Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.IntroductionExecutive SummaryDefinitionsBackground to the MarketThe ConsumerSocio-demographic TrendsMarket OverviewKey Features And DevelopmentsMarket OverviewManufacturers SharesThe FutureSector AnalysisBaby MilksBaby DrinksProduction and tradeProductionImportsExportsCompany profilesAppendix