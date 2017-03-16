Country(s)
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Reports New Updates in Regulation, Biologics, Device Design and Manufacturing
SMi's 2nd annual show on Pre-Filled Syringes in San Diego, California to provide critical updates in five key areas surrounding the PFS industry.
REGULATION AND STRATEGY:
Allergan and Regeneron will navigate through the global regulatory ecosystem by discussing topical issues surrounding safety assessments, human factor considerations, product safety and complaint handling in both the commercial landscape and clinical trials.
BIOLOGICS - CHALLANGES AND OPPORTUNITIES:
Direction will be given to overcome challenges in large volume subcutaneous infusion devices. This session will also offer guidance on leveraging pre-existing data and provide further insight into combination product data bridging. Presenters will include Genetech, Nemera, Amgen and Terumo.
DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS FOR PFS:
Delegates will explore glass versus plastic, risk based control strategies for combination products and peptide formulations in PFS filled auto-injectors with Mitsubishi, Genetech and Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Attendees will also be invited to join the debate on PFS challenges and future opportunities in a panel led by Allergan, MedImmune, Ferring and Eli Lilly.
THE HUMAN TOUCH:
MedImmune, Worrell, Eli Lilly and Ferring will address questions such as: How can human factors be incorporated into device design? What steps should be taken for successful regulatory approval? What are the alternatives to PFS's in parenteral drug delivery?
MANUFACTURING DEVELOPMENTS:
With an aim to streamline manufacturing, Amgen, Zeon, Genentech, Nipro Pharmapackaging and Roche, will discuss cutting edge technological breakthroughs in silicone free devices, COP, controlled depth radiation sterilization, laser assisted glass cutting technology, and needle clogging with high concentration protein solutions.
A detailed brochure and full speaker line-up is available
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast
June 5th and 6th
Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA
www.prefilled-
