4 Low-Maintenance Kitchen Countertops in Toronto that can stand the Kitchen Heat
Looking for a new kitchen countertop? Do not buy any countertop without thorough research. Consider a few low-maintenance options so that you can enjoy cooking in the kitchen without worrying about food stains, liquid spills and cooking heat.
Do not worry about the cost of kitchen countertops. If you choose the right kitchen countertop after thorough consideration, it will last a lifetime. So, it is best to invest in one that lasts for a long time and doesn't demand maintenance. Choose a low maintenance kitchen countertop that can stand the kitchen heat.
Low-Maintenance Kitchen Countertops:
Here are a few options that are low on maintenance and high on style:
• Engineered Quartz
Granite and marble are popular materials for kitchen countertops. However, things are changing fast with the new kid on the block: Engineered Quartz. It is made up of 90-95% natural quartz stone with 5-10% resins, polymers and other pigments. It is available in a wide variety of colors. The surface isn't porous which makes it ideal for kitchen surfaces. It is stain-resistant and easy to clean.
• Soapstone
A natural quarried stone, soapstone has a soapy surface. It is a metamorphic rock rich with talc. A soapstone kitchen countertop usually has a lower talc content making it durable and ideal for withstanding the kitchen heat. It is not a very hard material. So, it is easy to cut and shape according to your requirements. It is heat-resistant, stain-resistant and doesn't react with acidic materials. But, remember that the material can develop scratches over a period of usage, so you must sand it every few years.
• Laminate
Laminate countertops are made up of plastic. It contains a very hard particle board with layers of plastic laminate bonded around it. It is ideal for a cooking space because it tough and long-lasting. Also, it can simulate the look of expensive countertop materials such as granite and marble. It is easy to clean and doesn't require sealing. Also, it is available at a very low cost which means you can change it every couple of years without undertaking a financial burden.
• Solid Surface
It is a man-made material containing marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, and epoxy or polyester pigments. DuPont introduced the solid surface material in 1967 under the brand name Corian. Since then, many manufacturers offer the low-maintenance kitchen countertop under different names. It is heat resistant and moisture-resistant but, you have to take care of it as it is not tough against stains.
Which one is the Right Kitchen Countertop for your Home?
When it comes to choosing a low-maintenance kitchen countertop, one man's trash is another man's treasure. Your choice may not match your friend's choice. So, when you are making a decision about choosing a kitchen countertop that can stand the heat, you must understand your requirements properly. And, choose one that fits your requirements.
Consider the layout and the design scheme of the kitchen. Also, work out a budget to understand your financial situation. Remember that buying a kitchen countertop is an investment and so it is best to make a well-informed decision.
