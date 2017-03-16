News By Tag
Remus Horse Sanctuary Volunteer Drive
Remus Horse Sanctuary is actively looking for volunteers to join its team.
Remus is actively looking for volunteers to join the existing and dedicated team and there are many ways in which an individual can help - whether in the office, helping with the animals, maintenance, cleaning, knitting or stuffing envelopes. Remus can accept volunteers from the age of 11 upwards.
Founder, Sue Burton, says: "all we need is for the person to want to help us, to be able to spare a few hours and to be flexible and happy to work as part of a team."
The induction days will give interested people an insight into the issues that Remus face and the support needed, including relevant Health & Safety information, and offers the chance to meet other prospective volunteers. Remus are always looking for additional volunteers to help at their Open Days during the summer season; the Open Days are held on the first Sunday of the month from May to October and help is also required with set-up the day before.
Sue Burton, Founder of the Sanctuary says, "an additional bonus is that many lovely friendships are made between the volunteers and its always really nice to hear the volunteers refer to Remus as an extended family!"
For further information, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
