Feed Probiotics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Probiotics Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Increasing health awareness regarding animal nutrition, industrialization of livestock industry, expansion of animal meat market are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, Lack of awareness in under developed regions, regulatory framework and competition for raw materials with other industries are hampering the market. Increasing demand in Asia-Pacific Markets and rise in the cost of natural feeds creates ample of opportunities in the market.Lactobacillus is the main market and is expected to exhibit major growth during the forecast period. Pet feed segment is likely to exhibit the healthy growth in the next five years due to the increasing demand for meat products across the globe. Asia Pacific is likely to contribute the main market share in the overall feed probiotics market followed by Europe due to the occurrence of relatively large number of consumers in the region. Europe is also expected to show strong growth due to the ban on the usage of antibiotics that support the growth in animal, which in turn increases the demand for the feed probiotics market.Some of the key players in the market include Danone SA, Royal DSM N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novus International Inc., Arla Foods, Life Products Inc., Nebraska Cultures Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Nestlé Nutrition, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lallemand, Novozymes, General Mills and Calpis Co., Ltd.• Aquaculture• Pet Feed• Swine Feed• Ruminant• Horses• Poultry Feed• Cattle Feed• Other Animal Types• Streptococcus• Lactobacillus• Bifidobacteria• Thermophiles• Other bacteria• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/feed-probiotics-market