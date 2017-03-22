 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Ziox Mobiles introduces StarZ Neo & StarZ Bolt, priced at Rs.930/- and Rs. 920/- respectively

 
 
DELHI, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Stylish & functional, both devices sport a compact design that gives users a comfortable grip and allows convenient one-hand operation, along with the 1.8' Bright Display that gives a clear and detailed view of the content on screen, the phone is equipped with rear camera. Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands in the country, yet again announces two new feature phones 'Ziox StarZ Neo & StarZ Bolt' Tailored to give users a variety of unique features all packed in a feature phone, at the best affordable prices, both StarZ Neo and StarZ Bolt are designed to the dynamic needs of audience requiring feature rich phone in less than Rs.1000/-.

Both the phones also feature auto call recording facility that records both incoming and outgoing calls with perfect sound precision. Enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS, the phone offers easy access to the internet. With a battery of 800mAh & Memory which is expandable upto 16 GB the feature phone promises to enhance your multimedia experience and provide uninterrupted entertainment.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer at Ziox Mobiles says, "To strengthen the relationship with our customers we want to provide them with technologically advanced yet uncomplicated devices, this Christmas, we are gifting our consumers with devices which will make their lives simpler and more able."

To keep you entertained, additional features such as wireless FM radio with recording not only lets you tune into your favorite local FM station, but also records your favorite songs without connecting any earphones. For user convenience, it comes with a built-in LED torch, that radiates perfect brightness for emergency use. Other utilities include, Bluetooth & Auto Call Recorder.

With multi language support, the Ziox StarZ Neo comes in Black-Blue, Black-Red & Black-Grey colour options and the Ziox StarZ Bolt comes in Black & Blue color options. The product is already available in leading retail stores across India.

Key Features:

• Starz Neo & Starz Bolt both have 800 mAh battery.
• 1.8' Bright display
• Bluetooth device & GPRS
• Multi – language support
• Dual Sim devices
• Expandable memory upto 16GB
• Wireless FM, LED torch & Mobile tracker
• Auto – Call Recorder
• 1000+ Contacts and 200 SMS
• Starz Neo is available in Black-Blue, Black-Red & Black-Grey and Starz Bolt is available in Black & Blue.
For Details - http://ziox.in/

