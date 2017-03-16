Tapp Me launches its Repair Services in Patna

Redefining the traditional Business of Home & Office Repair & Maintenance in Patna

-- Patna, March, 2017:TappMe, a Gurugram - based startup, after successfully making an endeavor by offering outstanding services in skilled labour arena in Vizag (Visakhapatnam), has now expanded its services in Patna. Popularly known as a One Stop Solution for all Repair& Maintenance services, Tapp Me took a step ahead to cater Households, Corporates&Industries by providing Certified, Trained and ProfessionalElectricians, AC technicians,Plumbers, Carpenters, and Fridge & Appliance Technicians for all purposes on a call. It is not only a great service but a revolutionary initiative which has proved to be a milestone, to tapping into a market which has a huge potential by empowering skill development of labourers in the country, all under a single roof.IIT duo Mr. Snehanshu Gandhi, and Mr. Gaurav Shrishrimal conceptualized Tapp Me, to be a One Stop Solution for all the household daily requirements, for one and for all. The brand has already endeavored in Visakhapatnam to initiate the concept and will soon be expanding in other cities rigorously. Talking about the services in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Snehanshu Gandhi, Co-founder, Tapp Me said, "We are a group of young and dynamic professionals with over 50+ years of collective experience. Our constant efforts in making hassle-free repair services which are Viable, Reliable, Credible, and leave you with a smile led to a revolutionary product like Tapp Me. We are aiming to be the 'One Stop Solution' but also a game changer for Local lives, helping them in becoming Self-Reliant!"Today, where everyone is turning gadget-savvy and relying on technology for their daily-routine, the company aims to fill in the gap for getting apt and professional skilled mechanics and Technicians on a few Tapps at affordable prices. Soon, it will be launching the concept in other cities as well. After Vizag, the brandhas launched Patna and other cities like Jaipur to proliferate the expansion spree.While informing about the initiative Mr. Gaurav Shrishrimal, Co-Founder, tappme.com says,"The genesis of tappme.com lies in skill development, providing skilled labourers and technicians a regular source of income, which they miss out due to irregular work requirements and unorganized opportunities. Shrishrimal also believes that the technicians are in the unorganized sector where they lack a sense of respect that they should receive from the customers. On the contrary, some of them are making money due to their monopoly in their area and information about skilled technicians.This gateway will not only promote skill development in the country but will also provide a platform to the skilled technicians and labourers exploring opportunities to earn a living in an organized and considerate manner. Our one stop shop for all services offers timely service, 15-day Warranty, easy accessibility through call center, website and app, background verified & trained technicians and standard pricing without any visiting charges," he added.www.tappme.com is there to address all the challenges by providing a one stop solution for maintenance services through technology intervention (addressing the access & safety issues) and skill development of the technicians (addressing the quality and standardization issues). It is worth mentioning here that the home services business in India is a $15B to $100B opportunity depending on what all services are considered under this. Most of the companies working in this space are majorly focusing on Tier-1 cities whereas Tier 2 cities hold a bigger opportunity in the arena."We are a consumer conscious organization. It is our constant endeavor to strive for excellence by providing a smoother way to modify, In-House Maintenance experiences that offer multiple benefits for our loyal customers, also drive new revenue streams"."Tapp Me service is not just any repair service, it's an experience, indeed!", Snehanshu Gandhi expressed.