Launch of Warrington Web Design Website

Blue Whale Media, a leading name in web design and online marketing services in the UK, launches its second website.
 
 
WARRINGTON, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Whale Media, a leading name in web design and online marketing services in the UK, launches its second website – Warrington Web Design. The company, which caters to small and medium-range businesses, aims to increase awareness about its services with the new website.

A Design that Fascinates

True to its standing as a Warrington web design service that delivers exceptional results, the company has designed a winner this time too. The design is unique, interesting and engaging. Animated sketches and images have been put to good use. No frustrating website loading times, or heavy graphics here!

Content that Speaks

Clear well-structured text meets the eye, stating what the business can do for clients. No false promises, fillers or jargon anywhere.

Contact information is easily visible on every page at the top making it easy for prospective customers to reach out.

Content is presented in a well-organised manner. There is an About Us section for in-depth company details. Links to popular services such as web design, SEO, PPC and e-commerce, are presented at convenient locations on the home page, making it easy for users to access the pages as and when needed.

There is also a scrolling testimonial section and a list of previous projects for potential clients wanting to know about the company's work.

Navigation that Makes Website Browsing a Breeze

With legible menu options and easy to understand H1 tags for each service, finding the right information is easy. Switching between pages is easy with relevant menu options accessible on every page.

Overall, the Warrington web design service doesn't miss any opportunity to impress its users, giving them the best website experience in the process.

About Blue Whale Media

The company started out as a web design agency in 2010. Today, it offers complete online marketing solutions for diverse businesses. Blue Whale Media is well-known for its approach of focusing on designs that result in conversions.

Contact 01925 552 050 for more information Visit us: http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/warrington-web-development/we...

Gary Sweeney
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
