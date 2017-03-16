 
News By Tag
* Azadea
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Massimo Dutti Presents The Ss17 Collection While Celebrating The Opening Of Flagship Store Loca

Massimo Dutti inaugurated its new flagship store in Barcelona. More than 400 guests from all over the world enjoyed this special occasion where they were treated to a preview of the New Women's and Men's Spring/Summer 17 collection
 
AMMAN, Jordan - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Massimo Dutti inaugurated its new flagship store in Barcelona. More than 400 guests from all over the world enjoyed this special occasion where they were treated to a preview of the New Women's and Men's Spring/Summer 17 collection.

The Massimo Dutti Women line clothing for SS 2017 season focuses on a chic and urban women, definedby eclectic seventies outfits, which are now invading women's wardrobes. The option for a more modern and feminine style is, without hesitation, with pieces of clothing which represent a perfect balance between classic and modern.

On the other side, the Men's line for SS 2017 blurs the line between a smart and casual style. A suit combined with sneakers is a must. The brand offers timeless, versatile, modern and cool proposals to dress men during spring-summer.

The new Massimo Dutti flagship store dressed up to host this event which is considered an architectural masterpiece of immeasurable historical value. Innovative architecture and decorative elements live together with original features, recuperated and restored to create a unique atmosphere which leads to an unforgettable experience.

Contact
traccs
***@traccs.net
End
Source:azadea
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Tags:Azadea
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share