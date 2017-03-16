Massimo Dutti Presents The Ss17 Collection While Celebrating The Opening Of Flagship Store Loca

Massimo Dutti inaugurated its new flagship store in Barcelona. More than 400 guests from all over the world enjoyed this special occasion where they were treated to a preview of the New Women's and Men's Spring/Summer 17 collection

--inaugurated its new flagship store in Barcelona. More than 400 guests from all over the world enjoyed this special occasion where they were treated to a preview of the New Women's and Men's Spring/Summer 17 collection.Theline clothing for SS 2017 season focuses on a chic and urban women, definedby eclectic seventies outfits, which are now invading women's wardrobes. The option for a more modern and feminine style is, without hesitation, with pieces of clothing which represent a perfect balance between classic and modern.On the other side, theline for SS 2017 blurs the line between a smart and casual style. A suit combined with sneakers is a must. The brand offers timeless, versatile, modern and cool proposals to dress men during spring-summer.The newflagship store dressed up to host this event which is considered an architectural masterpiece of immeasurable historical value. Innovative architecture and decorative elements live together with original features, recuperated and restored to create a unique atmosphere which leads to an unforgettable experience.