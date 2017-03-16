News By Tag
Haircon 2017 Has Yet Another Successful Year
In the past few years, the field of hair restoration has grown incredibly, which is why it comes as no surprise that there are constant new innovations in the field. New techniques are being introduced and doctors are redefining the limits that had been once set. It was the same notion of redefining the limits that was the theme of Haircon 2017, held in Ludhiana, Punjab.
This time around, the task of organising the three day long event was taken up by Dr. Kapil and Aman Dua of AK Clinics. Both the doctors are not only founder members of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India, but Dr. Kapil Dua is also the current President. Along with the entire team of AK Clinics, the doctors ensured that every aspect of the conference was informative as well as entertaining. The event was held from the 24th of February to the 26th, and the guests started arriving on the 22nd evening. The presidential dinner, hosted by the esteemed doctors Dua was held at the Radisson Blu, which is where all the guests were accommodated. In addition, the same hotel also played the venue for the event.
At the invitation of the hosts, doctors from all parts of the world arrived to Ludhiana, and they included Jean Devroye from Belgium, Alex Ginzburg from Isarael, Antony Ruston from Brazil, Bessam Farjo & Nilofer Farjo from U.K, James Harris, , Kenneth Washenik & Ronald Shapiro from USA and Vincenzo Gambino from Italy. Amongst the prominent Indian members of the AHRS were Anil Garg, K Ramachandran, Sandeep Sattur, Venkataram Mysore and of course, ex-president Narendra Patwardhan.
The official conference started on the 24th morning, with a series of didactic lectures, which included topics such as understanding hair loss, grading and classification of hair loss, medications, anaesthesia, graft dissection and also post-operative methods and care. There were also a series of live surgical sessions, which were held in the OTs of AK Clinics and were relayed live to a nearby hall, to allow maximum participants to witness the same. Post lunch, similar sessions continued, including sponsored talks by big names in the medical world, such as Sun Pharmaceuticals.
For the very first time in Haircon, a new event was introduced – aptly named Coffee with Experts, this was a wonderful method of allowing every participant to interact with experts. Whether it was how to avoid FUE sequale, a session handled by Dr. Aman Dua and Dr. James Harris or revision hair transplants managed by Drs. Ken Washenik and Vivek Saxena, there was much information to be gained through these talks. The day was concluded with a few more talks and discussion sessions, including a panel discussion about what is proper and improper in the world of hair restoration. The night was reserved for the welcome dinner, which was held, yet again at the Radisson Blu, where Dr. Kapil Dua played host and compere, while Dr. Aman Dua thanked everyone for their presence. The talented qawwal made sure that the ambience was one of the serenity, with a dash of Indian!
Day two saw yet another first – the use of the Audience Response System, wherein the morning symposium and panel discussions involved direct participation of the audience. On this day, doctors from all around the world, also brought with them, videos to show. These videos showed correct methods of the sitting posture during strip harvest, graft implantation, different methods of implantation and also the new method, slit dilatation implantation. This day also saw Dr. Aman Dua take the dais with her talk on finding new treatment methods for alopecia. She also gave a talk on post op sequelae and the complications that tend to arise during body hair transplantation, with special emphasis on beard and chest areas. The day ended at the Kothari Resorts, where the entire faculty got the chance to mingle and enjoy at a gala dinner.
The final day started with an extended discussion on practice of the art of hair transplantation and all the uncommon areas associated with it. Multiple members of the international faculty spoke about having a more comprehensive approach to hair restoration. There was also a symposium on Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, where doctors spoke on the efficacy and proper usage of the same. This last day of the event also saw the valedictory function and the IPCA Haircon PG quiz, winners of which were given books co-edited by Dr. Kapil Dua. Younger doctors presented papers and it was Dr. Nirav Desai from AK Clinics (http://akclinics.org/
Everyone who participated in Haircon 2017(http://ahrsindia.org/
